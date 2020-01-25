Rapid Growth On Aerial Imaging Market Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2027) | Top Keyplayers- Keystone, Sanborn, Verisk, EagleView Technologies, Inc

Report Description

A recent market intelligence report that is published by Data Insights Partner on the global Aerial Imaging Market makes an offering of in-depth analysis of segments and sub-segments in the regional and international Aerial Imaging Market. The research also emphasizes on the impact of restraints, drivers, and macro indicators on the regional and global Aerial Imaging Market over the short as well as long period of time. A detailed presentation of forecast, trends, and dollar values of global Aerial Imaging Market is offered. In accordance with the report, the global Aerial Imaging Market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 12.69% over the period of forecast.

Market Insight, Drivers, Restraints& Opportunity of the Market:

Aerial imaging is the method of capturing pictures of the ground from a relatively raised position, usually from a camera not held by a ground based structure. Few of the frequently used platforms for the aerial imaging include helicopters, fixed-wing aircraft, drones/unmanned aircraft systems (UAS), balloon, rockets, kites, parachutes, vehicle-mounted poles, & separate telescoping. Aerial imagery or photography provides real time solutions which combine cost-effectiveness & high precision for the planning purpose, volume calculations, route design, or merely to renew existing mapping. With recent advancements in the drone/UAV technology, increased popularity of location based services and growing application areas the adoption of aerial imaging by the companies have increased to a great extent. Privacy concerns and adverse weather conditions are identified as the major inhibitor to the market’s growth. The increasing usage of aerial imagery in numerous sectors is one of the prominent drivers of the development of the aerial imaging market. Aerial imaging finds applications in many industries, including disaster management, archaeology, cartography, defense and security, construction and development, journalism, tourism and intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR).In addition, aerial imaging has a multitude of ground-based commercial applications. For example, it is helpful for farmers to monitor crops and identify problems such as blight and deploy suitable remedies. Aerial imagery is also used by many insurance companies in order to verify damage assessment and claims after hurricanes, floods and other disasters. Moreover, the aerial imaging market is driven by innovations in unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). The use of drones and micro drones for aerial imaging has been identified as one of the key trends in the market. Apart from safety issues involved with flying in the bad weather, most aerial pictures need to be captured in good climatic conditions with clear visibility and in plenty of light. For the same reasons, aerial imaging is not best at the night & in diminished light. Usually, photographs taken for marketing purposes require perfect weather conditions, such as a clear blue sky, bright sunlight, fluffy white clouds, etc., in order to produce vibrant effects and colors. However, these restrictions are anticipated to be alleviated by technological advancements in the cameras, aerial platforms & remote sensing in the future.

Segment Covered:

This market intelligence report on the global Aerial Imaging Market encompasses market segments based on camera orientation, platform, end use industry, application and country.

Request for Report Sample: https://datainsightspartner.com/request-for-sample?ref=162

In terms of camera orientation, the Aerial Imaging Market is segregated into:

Vertical

Oblique

o High Oblique

o Low Oblique

By platform, the global Aerial Imaging Market is also classified into:

Manned Aircraft

o Fixed Wing

o Rotary Wing

Unmanned Aircraft Systems

Others

By application, the global Aerial Imaging Market is also classified into:

Geospatial Mapping

Disaster Management

Energy and Resource Management

Surveillance and Monitoring

Others (Habitat, Power Line, Advertising, and Photography)

By end use industry, the global Aerial Imaging Market is also classified into,

Government

Energy

Defense

Agriculture & Forestry

Civil Engineering & Archaeology

Media & Entertainment

Others (Insurance, and Tourism)

By country/region, the global Aerial Imaging Market has been divided into

North America (the U.S., Canada),

South America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and other countries),

Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Spain, Italy, Russia, and other countries),

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, Australia and New Zealand and other countries),

Middle East and Africa (GCC, South Africa, Israel and Other countries).

Profiling of Market Players:

This business intelligence report offers profiling of reputed companies that are operating in the market. Companies such as:

Cooper Aerial Surveys Co.

Digital Aerial Solutions, LLC

EagleView Technologies, Inc.

Fugro N.V.

GeoVantage, Inc.

Google, Inc.

Verisk (Geomni)

Quantum Spatial

Sanborn Mapping

Keystone Aerial Surveys

Kucera International, Inc.

Landiscor Real Estate Mapping

Nearmap Ltd.

NRC Group ASA

Others players have been profiled into detail so as to offer a glimpse of the market leaders. Moreover, parameters such as Aerial Imaging related investment & spending and developments by major players of the market are tracked in this global report.

Get Complete Report in your Inbox within 24 hours $3,495.00 click here https://datainsightspartner.com/checkout?cmbPrice=1&research_id=162

Report Highlights:

In-depth analysis of the micro and macro indicators, market trends, and forecasts of demand is offered by this business intelligence report. Furthermore, the report offers a vivid picture of the factors that are steering and restraining the growth of this market across all geographical segments. In addition to that, Growth Matrix analysis is also provided in the report so as to share insight of the investment areas that new or existing market players can take into consideration. Various analytical tools such as DRO analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis has been used in this report to present a clear picture of the market. The study focuses on the present market trends and provides market forecast from the year 2017-2027. Emerging trends that would shape the market demand in the years to come have been highlighted in this report. A competitive analysis in each of the geographical segments gives an insight into market share of the global players.

Salient Features:

Ø This study offers comprehensive yet detailed analysis of the Aerial Imaging Market, size of the market (US$ Mn), and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR (%)) for the period of forecast: 2019 – 2027, taking into account 2018 as the base year

Ø It explains upcoming revenue opportunities across various market segments and attractive matrix of investment proposition for the said market

Ø This market intelligence report also offers pivotal insights about various market opportunities, restraints, drivers, launch of new products, competitive market strategies of leading market players, emerging market trends, and regional outlook

Ø Profiling of key market players in the world Aerial Imaging Market is done by taking into account various parameters such as company strategies, distribution strategies, product portfolio, financial performance, key developments, geographical presence, and company overview

Ø Leading market players covered this report comprise names such as Keystone, Sanborn, Verisk among others

Ø The data of this report would allow management authorities and marketers of companies alike to take informed decision when it comes to launch of products, government initiatives, marketing tactics and expansion, and technical up gradation

Ø The world market for Aerial Imaging caters to the needs of various stakeholders pertaining to this industry, namely suppliers, manufacturers, investors, and distributors for Aerial Imaging Market. The research also caters to the rising needs of consulting and research firms, financial analysts, and new market entrants

Ø Research methodologies that have been adopted for the purpose of this study have been clearly elaborated so as to facilitate better understanding of the reports

Ø Reports have been made based on the guidelines as mandated by General Data Protection Regulation

Ø Ample number of examples and case studies have been taken into consideration before coming to a conclusion

Request for Report Analysis: https://datainsightspartner.com/report/aerial-imaging-market/162

Reasons to buy:

v Identify opportunities and plan strategies by having a strong understanding of the investment opportunities in the Aerial Imaging Market

v Identification of key factors driving investment opportunities in the Aerial Imaging Market

v Facilitate decision-making based on strong historic and forecast data

v Position yourself to gain the maximum advantage of the industry’s growth potential

v Develop strategies based on the latest regulatory events

v Identify key partners and business development avenues

v Respond to your competitors’ business structure, strategy and prospects

v Identify key strengths and weaknesses of important market participants