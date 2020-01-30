Rapid Growth of Shale Gas Market 2020 | Top Key Companies (Anadarko Petroleum, Antero Resources, Chesapeake Energy, Chevron, Conoco Phillips) | Forecasts till 2025

The report covers a forecast and an analysis of the Shale Gas Market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data for 2015, 2016, and 2017 along with a forecast from 2018 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Million) and volume (Kilotons). The study includes drivers and restraints of the Shale Gas Market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the Shale Gas Market on a global level.

Global Shale Gas Market Overview:

The Global Shale Gas Market research report is the investigation arranged by investigators, which contain a point by point examination of drivers, limitations, and openings alongside their effect on the Shale Gas Market development (2020 – 2025).

According to the market report analysis, rapid growth in popularity of shale gas in various industries has advocated a growing awareness regarding the benefits of shale gas as an energy resource. Shale gas emits less carbon content compared to coal; therefore, it could be used as a cleaner energy option for many countries that are presently depending on coal, as an energy source. The significant number of shale reserves all over the globe and the competitive price of shale gas are key factors, which supplements the growth of the Shale Gas Market.

The Global Shale Gas Market is segmented based on the Technology, Application and Region. On the basis of Technology, the Global Shale Gas Market is sub-segmented into Horizontal drilling, Hydraulic fracturing and Water usage issue. Based on the Application, the Global Shale Gas Market is classified into Residential Consumption, Commercial Consumption, Industrial Consumption, Electric power Consumption, and others.

In terms of the geographic analysis, The Shale Gas Market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Moreover, the presence of major players in the Shale Gas Market ecosystem results in the increasing adoption of these systems in APAC.

Latest Industry News:

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (February 19, 2019) – Anadarko Petroleum Corporation today announced Mozambique LNG1 Company Pte. Ltd., the jointly owned sales entity of the Mozambique Area 1 co-venturers, has signed a Sale and Purchase Agreement (SPA) with Pertamina. The SPA is for 1 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) for a term of 20 years.

“Indonesia is expected to be one of the fastest growing natural gas markets in Asia and Pertamina, the national energy company of Indonesia, will play a key role in meeting Indonesia’s long-term energy needs,” said Mitch Ingram, Anadarko Executive Vice President, International, Deepwater & Exploration. “The Anadarko-led Mozambique LNG project is well positioned to make a sanctioning decision in the first half of this year, as we remain on track to complete the project financing process, secure the necessary approvals, and have executed a sufficient volume of long-term SPAs, which now total more than 9.5 MTPA. We are extremely pleased and grateful to Pertamina for selecting Mozambique LNG to be part of its long-term energy portfolio.”

Top Leading Key Manufacturers are: Anadarko Petroleum Corporation, Antero Resources Corporation, Chesapeake Energy, Chevron, Conoco Phillips, CONSOL Energy, EQT Corporation, ExxonMobil, Pioneer Natural Resources, Range Resources, SM Energy, Southwestern Energy and others. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

With the presence of a large pool of participants, the Global Shale Gas Market is displaying a highly competitive business landscape, finds a new research report by Business Industry Reports (BIR). Anadarko Petroleum Corporation, Antero Resources Corporation, Chesapeake Energy, Chevron, Conoco Phillips, CONSOL Energy, etc. are some of the key vendors of Shale Gas across the world. These players across Shale Gas Market are focusing aggressively on innovation, as well as on including advanced technologies in their existing products.

Region segment: This report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share (%) and growth Rate (%) of Shale Gas in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America

