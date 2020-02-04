Rapid Growth of Newborn Screening Instruments Market 2020 | Top Key Companies (GE, Medtronic, Perkinelmer, Thermo Fisher, Agilent, Bio-Rad Lab) | Forecasts till 2025

This report provides in-depth study on the current state of the Global Newborn Screening Instruments Market 2020-2025. Key players in the Global Newborn Screening Instruments Market have been identified through the secondary research and their market share has been determined through primary and secondary research. These include a study of annual and financial reports of top players and extensive interviews of leaders including CEOs, directors, and marketing executives.

Global Newborn Screening Instruments Market Overview:

The Global Newborn Screening Instruments Market is Valued at USD 480.0 Million in 2018and will reach USD 730.0 Million by the end of 2025.

The most important factor drives the growth of the Global Newborn Screening Instruments Market is rapid growth in the incidence of neonatal diseases, which leads to high demand for newborn screening tests. Growing government initiatives in creating awareness regarding neonatal hereditary diseases have further augmented the demand for newborn screening in the global market. Increase in funding from government organizations and technological advancements in tests are driving the Global Newborn Screening Instruments Market.

According to the market report analysis, the Newborn screening helps in identifying symptoms, which can affect a newborns health in the long run, at an early stage. Early detection and appropriate standards of diagnosis and treatment can prevent death and promote the healthy development of an infant. In some regions, these screening tests are considered and implemented mandatorily whereas few regions lack in the execution of these tests. Standardizing the procedure of screening tests and implementing it globally will make neonatal population free of disorders. To assist the market of neonatal screening to prosper will require a heavy advertising and spreading the awareness regarding the essence of these tests.

The Global Newborn Screening Instruments Market is segmented based on Test Type, Technology, Product Type and Region. By Test Type, the market is classified into dry blood spot test, hearing screen test, critical congenital heart diseases (CCHD) test. Based on the Technology, the market is sub-segmented into tandem mass spectrometry (TMS) electrophoresis, immunoassays & enzymatic assays, DNA-based assays, hearing screen technology, pulse oximetry screening technology. Based on the Product Type, the market is segmented into instruments, newborn disorder screening instruments, newborn hearing screening instruments, hearing screening devices, hearing screening accessories, pulse oximeters reagents and assay kits.

In terms of the regional analysis, North America accounts for a leading share of the Global Newborn Screening Instruments Market. Growing technological advancements in screening, introduction of new test methods, and rising government initiatives to promote newborn screening through implementation of screening programs are factors likely to drive the market in North America in the coming years. APAC is a rapidly expanding market for Newborn Screening Instruments, owing to rising number of pre-term births and growing awareness regarding newborn genetic diseases in the region.

Top Leading Key Manufacturers are: Perkinelmer, Waters, Natus Medical, GE Healthcare, AB Sciex, Thermo Fisher, Trivitron Healthcare, Agilent Technologies, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Medtronic, Masimo and others. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Region segment: This report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share (%) and growth Rate (%) of Newborn Screening Instruments in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America

