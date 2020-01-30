Rapid Growth of Mobile Satellite Services Market 2020 | Top Key Companies (Ericsson, Globalstar, Orbcomm, VirSat, Telstra) | Forecasts till 2025

A market study ”Global Mobile Satellite Services Market” examines the performance of the Global Mobile Satellite Services Market 2020. It encloses an in-depth Research of the Mobile Satellite Services Market state and the competitive landscape globally. This report analyzes the potential of Mobile Satellite Services Market in the present and the future prospects from various angles in detail.

Global Mobile Satellite Services Market Overview:

The report spread across 125 pages is an overview of the Global Mobile Satellite Services Market Report 2020. The Global Mobile Satellite Services Market is projected to grow at a healthy growth rate from 2020 to 2025 according to new research. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.

This report studies the Global Mobile Satellite Services Market over the forecast period of 2020 to 2025. The Global Mobile Satellite Services Market is expected to grow at an impressive Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) from 2020 to 2025.

The Global Mobile Satellite Services Market is segmented on the basis of Type, Application and Region. Mobile Satellite Services market is cover distinctive segment market estimate, both volume and value, also cover diverse businesses customers’ data, which is imperative for the makers.

In terms of the Type, the Global Mobile Satellite Services Market is sub-segmented into Video Service, Data Service, Voice Service and others. On the basis of Application, the Global Mobile Satellite Services Market is classified into Land, Air, Maritime and others.

Current Business News:

Ericsson (October 22, 2019) – Ericsson and NVIDIA collaborate to accelerate virtualized 5G radio access networks with GPUs – Ericsson and NVIDIA, the leader in accelerated computing, today announced they are collaborating on technologies that can allow communication service providers to build high-performing, efficient and completely virtualized 5G radio access networks (RAN). These virtualized networks can enable faster and more flexible introduction of new AI and IoT services.

The collaboration brings together Ericsson’s expertise in RAN technology with NVIDIA’s leadership in graphics processing unit (GPU)-powered accelerated computing platforms, as well as AI and supercomputing.

Communication service providers are exploring alternative technologies and RAN architectures amid growing interest for virtualization, while securing the best possible user experience.

A major industry challenge is how to virtualize the complete RAN solution in a cost-, size- and energy-efficient way, comparable with traditionally built RAN networks. The collaboration seeks to examine how these challenges can be addressed in a commercially viable way.

Top Leading Key in Players Global Mobile Satellite Services Market: Ericsson, Globalstar, Inmarsat Holdings, Iridium Communications, Orbcomm, Echostar Corporation, Intelsat General Corporation, Singtel, VirSat, Telstra Corporation and others. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

With the presence of a large pool of participants, the Global Mobile Satellite Services Market is displaying a highly competitive business landscape, finds a new research report by Business Industry Reports (BIR). Ericsson, Globalstar, Inmarsat Holdings, Iridium Communications, Orbcomm, Echostar Corporation, Intelsat General Corporation, Singtel, VirSat, Telstra Corporation are some of the key vendors of Mobile Satellite Services across the world. These players across Mobile Satellite Services Market are focusing aggressively on innovation, as well as on including advanced technologies in their existing products.

Region segment: Mobile Satellite Services Market report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share (%) and growth Rate (%) of Mobile Satellite Services in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America

Major Points in Table of Contents:

Global Mobile Satellite Services Market Report 2020

1 Mobile Satellite Services Product Definition

2 Global Mobile Satellite Services Market Manufacturer Share and Market Overview

2.1 Global Manufacturer Mobile Satellite Services Shipments

2.2 Global Manufacturer Mobile Satellite Services Business Revenue

2.3 Global Mobile Satellite Services Market Overview

3 Manufacturer Mobile Satellite Services Business Introduction

3.1 Ericsson Mobile Satellite Services Business Introduction

3.2 Globalstar Mobile Satellite Services Business Introduction

3.3 Inmarsat Holdings Mobile Satellite Services Business Introduction

3.4 Iridium Communications Mobile Satellite Services Business Introduction

3.5 Orbcomm Mobile Satellite Services Business Introduction

3.6 Echostar Corporation Mobile Satellite Services Business Introduction

