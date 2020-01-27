Railway Management System Market Overview with Detailed Analysis, Competitive landscape Forecast to 2027| Bombardier, DXC Technology Company, EKE-Electronics Ltd

Railway Management System Market report provides detailed profiles of the major players to bring out a clear view of the competitive landscape of the Railway Management System Market. It additionally understands marketing trends, market strategies, new product analysis, and financial overview. The report also contains information on market expectations for the coming years. The Railway Management System Industry report also provides a detailed summary of the macro and microelement estimations that are important to market participants and newly developed companies.

The global railway management system market accounted to US$ 15.0 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.9% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 43.4 Bn by 2027.

The rail infrastructure in Europe is highly complex. Further, Europe is likely to benefit from the advancements in technology, with anticipated greater usage of data analytics platforms and IoT across many rail management operations. The planned investments for improving the urban traffic and transport infrastructures in the countries including France, Italy, Germany, and the U.K. are anticipated to drive the European railway transportation industry. Further, the rollout of the ERTMS is projected to drive the overall market in the region. It is projected that the ERTMS will replace the various national train control & command systems across the region, gradually in order to create a seamless railway system in Europe. Further, Europe is likely to benefit from the advancements in technology, with anticipated greater usage of data analytics platforms and IoT across many rail management operations. The planned investments for improving the urban traffic and transport infrastructures in the countries including France, Italy, Germany, and the U.K. are anticipated to drive the European railway transportation industry. Further, the rollout of the ERTMS is projected to drive the overall market in the region.

Request for a Sample [email protected] https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPTE100001317/

Companies Mentioned in Global Railway Management System Market

Bombardier, DXC Technology Company, EKE-Electronics Ltd, General Electric Company, Hitachi, Huawei Technologies Co., Indra Sistemas S.A., OptaSense,Siemens AG, Thales Group

Market Insights

Rapid technological advancements and digitalization

Over the past two decades, an array of rapid advancements in technology has facilitated the transformation of the market while providing digital tools to offer innovative services. The speed of this digitization is set to increase, owing to substantial advantages that digitalization delivers to the organization, the public, and the passengers. This ecosystem is set to evolve continuously with time, encouraging organizations to deliver advanced services in innovative ways and adopting complex technologies, operational capabilities, and approaches. Within this dynamic landscape, significant opportunities will clear themselves to generate revenues, reduce costs, and enhance the passenger experience. For attaining these, railways are implementing digital solutions and abandoning traditional ways of working to a certain extent. Railway systems offering exceptional environmental performance, economics, and time effectiveness are denoted as a core element of urban development.

Ongoing developments related to ERTMS

The European Railway Traffic Management System (ERTMS) is a significant industrial project that is developed by eight members of the Union des Industries Ferroviaires Européennes (UNIFE) – Alstom Transport, Bombardier Transportation AZD Praha, Hitachi Rail STS, CAF, Siemens Mobility, Mermec, and Thales. This project was planned in close support with the railway stakeholders, European Union, and the GSM-R industry. It is projected that the ERTMS will replace the various national train control & command systems across the region, gradually in order to create a seamless railway system in Europe. Further, Europe is likely to benefit from the advancements in technology, with anticipated greater usage of data analytics platforms and IoT across many rail management operations.

GLOBAL RAILWAY MANAGEMENT SYSTEM MARKET SEGMENTATION

Global Railway Management System Market – By Solution

Traffic Management System

Operations Management System

Railway Reservation System

Passenger Information System

Maintenance Management System

Others

Global Railway Management System Market – By Services

Professional Services

Managed Services

Global Railway Management System Market – By Deployment Type

On-premise

Cloud

Global Railway Management System Market – By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany Italy Russia UK Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) Australia China India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



Table of Contents:

Introduction Key Takeaways Research Methodology Railway Management System Market Landscape Railway Management System Market – Key Market Dynamics Railway Management System Market – Global Market Analysis Railway Management System Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Product Type Railway Management System Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Application Railway Management System Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Compound Railway Management System Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Geographical Analysis Industry Landscape Railway Management System Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix

Buy [email protected] https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPTE100001317/

About Us

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services.

We are committed to providing highest quality research and consulting services to our customers. We help our clients understand key market trends, identify opportunities, and make informed decisions by providing market research solutions at an affordable cost.

Contact us

The Insight partners,

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]