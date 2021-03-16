Radiology Information System Market 2020 Growth Drivers, Investment Opportunity and Product Developments 2027

Report Title: Radiology Information System Market 2020 Report Forecast by Global Industry Trends, Regional Overview, Future Growth, Market Share, Revenue, Size, Share, and Forecast Outlook until 2027

Introduction, A radiology information system (RIS) is a core system used to manage medical images and associated data. The radiology information system has the ability to handle a massive amount of data in the form of images, demographics, clinical information, patient history, billing, and scheduling in one system thereby allowing efficient workflow management and rapid communication among healthcare professionals. The increasing spending on the healthcare IT sector, increasing applications of RIS, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and growing elderly population are expected to drive market growth. According to the United States Census Bureau, around 49.2 million adults aged 65 and above were present in the US as of 2016. Moreover, the National Cancer Institute in 2016 reported that an estimated 595,690 people died from cancer and 1,685,210 new cases of the disease were diagnosed in the US. However, the lack of skilled radiology professionals, security concerns, and the high cost of software may hamper the growth of the market., The global radiology information system market is expected to reach a market value of USD 1,111.1 million by 2023 from USD 640.0 million in 2016 and is expected to register a CAGR of 8.20% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023. In 2016, the Americas held the highest share of the market at 40.3%, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific with shares of 34.5% and 17.5%, respectively. The increasing applications of radiology information systems are expected to increase the growth of the market during the forecast period. , The global radiology information system market is segmented into type, component, deployment, end user, and region., The global radiology information system market, by type, is segmented into an integrated radiology information system and standalone radiology information system., The global radiology information system market, by component, is segmented into software, services, and hardware., The global radiology information system market, by deployment, is segmented into cloud-based/web-based and on-premise., By end user, the global radiology information system market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, research and academic institutes, and others., The global radiology information system market is expected to have a value of USD 1,111.1 million by 2023 from USD 692.5 million in 2017 and is expected to register a CAGR of 8.20% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023

Key Players: –

Carestream Health, Epic Systems, eRAD, Cerner Corporation, Bayer AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V, GE HEALTHCARE, IMAGE Information Systems, Ambra Health, Advanced Data Systems Corporation, PERFECT IMAGING, LLC, IBM Watson Health, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Medinformatix, Inc, and NextGen Healthcare

