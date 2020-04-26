Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Smart Cabinet Market Outlook Revenue Trends And Forecasts Research Report 2019-2025
Global Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Smart Cabinet Market to reach USD 1336.0 million by 2025.
Global Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Smart Cabinet Market valued approximately USD 503.6 million in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 11.45% over the forecast period 2017-2025. The demand for Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Smart Cabinet is depending upon the increasing inventory management in healthcare infrastructure especially in hospitals. RFID are required for proper tracking of equipment, medicines, and maintenance of the records. It eliminates the stock-outs risk, curbing inventory wastages and thus reducing the overall losses. The benefits of the systems have led to increasing adoption in various hospitals around the world
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Application
Hospitals
Large Clinics
Others
By Regions:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2015
Base year – 2016
Forecast period – 2017 to 2025
Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are Terson Solutions, Wave Mark, Solstice Medical, LogiTag, Invengo Technology BV, Mobile Aspects Inc., Stanley Innerspace, Tagsys RFID group, SATO Vicinity, Skytron, Skyetek. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.
Target Audience of the Global Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Smart Cabinet in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
