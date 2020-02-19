Radio Broadcasting Market By Segmentation – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast 2020 to 2022

TheBusinessResearchCompany’s Radio Broadcasting Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The radio broadcasting market consists of revenues generated from sales of radio programs and air time to advertisers, and from donations and subsidies, earned by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that operate broadcast studios and facilities for over-the-air or satellite delivery of radio programs, which may include entertainment, news, talk shows, business data, or religious services.

The radio broadcasting market expected to reach a value of nearly $187.03 billion by 2022, significantly growing at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period. The growth in the radio broadcasting market is due to factors such as rise in population and changing trends towards radio.

However, the market for radio broadcasting market is expected to face certain restraints from several factors such as growing awareness for online entertainment devices and reducing popularity.

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the Radio Broadcasting market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

The global radio broadcasting market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Type – The radio broadcasting market is segmented into radio station, radio network among these segments, the radio station accounts for the largest share in the global radio broadcasting market.

By Geography – The global radio broadcasting market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America was the largest region in the global Radio Broadcasting market.

Some of the major players involved in the Radio Broadcasting market are iHeartMedia, Cumulus Media, Walt Disney, Sirius XM Radio Inc.

