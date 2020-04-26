Radiation Dose Management Market Size, Leading Players, Regional Analysis and Forecast Report 2023

The rising concern associated with radiation exposure, increasing awareness and industry initiatives regarding the issue, and surging prevalence of chronic diseases are some of the factors responsible for the growth of the radiation dose management market. The market generated a revenue of $129.8 million in 2016, and it is expected to attain a size of more than $1700.0 million by 2023, advancing at a CAGR of 46.0% during the forecast period.

Download sample copy of this report at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/radiation-dose-management-market/report-sample

RDM refers to a solution that can be integrated with medical systems, such as electronic health record (EHR), picture archiving and communication system (PACS), and radiology information system (RIS), to monitor, archive, and track the radiation exposure and aid in improving patient safety. Based on product, the radiation dose management market is bifurcated into solutions and services. Of these, during the historical period 2013-2016, solutions dominated the market, and these are projected to continue dominating it during the forecast period.

One of the main purposes of radiological protection is to prevent the patient from the adverse effects of radiation. Exposure to high radiation doses over a short period can sometimes cause life-threating diseases, such as cancer and radiation sickness, symptomized by fainting, nausea, vomiting, hair loss, diarrhea, bleeding, confusion, and mouth and skin sores. Radiation exposure not only affects patients, but it can also affect the public, as well as those inside medical and emergency settings Therefore, the need to check radiation exposure is boosting the growth of the radiation dose management market.

Pre-Purchase inquiry at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=radiation-dose-management-market

GLOBAL RADIATION DOSE MANAGEMENT MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Product and Services

Solutions Integrated solutions Standalone solutions

Services Implementation & integration services Support & maintenance services Consulting services Training & education services



By Modality

Computed tomography (CT)

Nuclear medicine

Fluoroscopy & interventional imaging

Radiography & mammography

Others

By End User