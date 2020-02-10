Radar Systems Market 2017 – 2026 Explore Future Growth With Top Players

Radar systems are used for detecting and tracking physical objects using radio waves to determine the range, angle, and velocity of objects. Radars are used in various applications in the civil, commercial, and military domain, which includes detecting ships, aircraft, spacecraft, missiles, weather information, and terrain.

Based on technology, the pulsed rada9r segment has significant growth during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the increased usage of pulse radars for efficient and accurate object detection and estimation of its range.

By Geography, The Asia-Pacific radar systems market is expected to grow at the considerable market share during the forecast period, due to disputes and unrest in some countries in the region, which has led to the increased procurement of surveillance systems. Countries such as China, India, and Japan have invested significantly in coastal surveillance and weather detection capabilities.

Some of the key players in global radar systems market are Honeywell International Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Lockheed Martin Corporation, General Dynamics Corporation, BAE Systems, Inc., Rockwell Collins, Inc., Leonardo S.p.A., Thales Group, Saab AB, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Airbus Defense and Space, Inc., Raytheon Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation and Weibel Scientific A/S.

Components Covered:

• Transmitter

• Receiver

• Antenna

• Other Components

Technologies Covered:

• Continuous Wave (CW) Radar

• Pulsed Radar

Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Radars Covered:

• Maritime Patrol Radar

• Synthetic Aperture Radar

Ranges Covered:

• Long Range Radars

• Short Range Radars

• Medium Range Radars

Frequency Bands Covered:

• L Band

• K/Ku/Ka Band

• C Band

• Millimetric Band

• V/UHF Band

• S Band

• HF Band

• X Band

• W Band

• Other Frequency Bands

Applications Covered:

• Commercial

• Defense

• Other Applications

End-user Industries Covered:

• Automotive

• Aviation

• Military & Defense

• Maritime Applications

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

Request Report for Discount: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/discount/11465

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Free Customization Offerings:

All the customers of this report will be entitled to receive one of the following free customization options:

• Company Profiling

o Comprehensive profiling of additional market players (up to 3)

o SWOT Analysis of key players (up to 3)

• Regional Segmentation

o Market estimations, Forecasts and CAGR of any prominent country as per the clients interest (Note: Depends of feasibility check)

• Competitive Benchmarking

o Benchmarking of key players based on product portfolio, geographical presence, and strategic alliances