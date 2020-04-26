Radar Manufacturing Market Share, Competitive Landscape and Key Players Strategies 2019 – 2025

Global Radar Manufacturing Market to reach USD 13.7 billion by 2025.

Global Radar Manufacturing Market valued approximately USD 8.7 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.2% over the forecast period 2017-2025. Emerging market growth, increasing defense expenditures, technology advancements, and increasing military tensions globally is driving the demand for radars. As well as the growing development of multifunction phased array radar is one of the key trends in the radar systems and technology market. MPAR project was developed with the view of establishing a platform that can carry out aircraft tracking, wind profiling, and weather surveillance simultaneously with the support of single-phased array weather radar. MPAR has a unique potential to scan the entire sky in less than a minute and project the severe weather conditions. Implementation of such advanced technologies will allow the forecasters to notice the changes in the storm with respect to its intensity

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type

Ground Based Radar

Naval Radar

Airborne Radar

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015

Base year – 2016

Forecast period – 2017 to 2025

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are Leonardo S.P.A, Lockheed Martin Corp., Northrop Grumman Corporation, Raytheon Corporation, Thales, SAAB AB, Rockwell Collins, Kelvin Hughes, General Dynamics, Dassault Group. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Target Audience of the Global Radar Manufacturing in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

