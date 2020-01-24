Quick Service Restaurant to Gain a Stronghold by 2027 | Top Keyplayers- Dominos, KFC, Starbucks, Papa John’s

Report Description

A recent market intelligence report that is published by Data Insights Partner on the global Quick Service Restaurant Market makes an offering of in-depth analysis of segments and sub-segments in the regional and international Quick Service Restaurant Market . The research also emphasizes on the impact of restraints, drivers, and macro indicators on the regional and global Quick Service Restaurant Market over the short as well as long period of time. A detailed presentation of forecast, trends, and dollar values of global Quick Service Restaurant Market is offered. In accordance with the report, the global Quick Service Restaurant Market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 10% over the period of forecast.

Market Insight, Drivers, Restraints& Opportunity of the Market:

A quick service restaurant (better known as fast food restaurant) which mainly serves fast foods and has minimal table service. The key characteristics of quick service restaurants are quick delivery of fast foods cuisines, customized fast foods, wide range of transactions, and excellent mobility. The global Quick Service Restaurant market is primarily driven by the increasing demands of fast foods, and preference of quick delivery due to busy lifestyle. Recently, Subway, a stalwart in this field launched an innovative sandwich which is made of green eggs and ham in November 2019- this new product development will definitely help the global Quick Service Restaurant market to increase during the forecast period. Conversely, the growth of global Quick Service Restaurant market would likely to restrain by the fluctuations of the cost of raw materials and less awareness about the quick service restaurants in the developing countries. However, the strategic alliance among key service players and the technological advancements may provide the global Quick Service Restaurant market an opportunity to propel during the forecast period. For instance, Domino, one of the key service providers is utilizing artificial intelligence based surveillance system to monitor the performance of the stores.

Segment Covered:

This market intelligence report on the global Quick Service Restaurant Market encompasses market segments based on service type, end-user, and country.

In terms of service, the Quick Service Restaurant Market is segregated into:

Home delivery

Take-away Service

Other Services

By end-user, the global Quick Service Restaurant Market is also classified into:

Shopping and Marketing Areas

Airport

Academics/University

Offices

Other areas

By country/region, the global Quick Service Restaurant Market has been divided into:

North America (the U.S., Canada),

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and other countries),

Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Spain, Italy, Russia, and other countries),

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, Australia and New Zealand and other countries),

Middle East and Africa (GCC, South Africa, Israel and Other countries).

Profiling of Market Players:

This business intelligence report offers profiling of reputed companies that are operating in the market. Companies such as:

McDonald’s

Subway

Starbukcs

Wendy’s

Dunkin’s Donuts

Pizza Hut

KFC

Sonic

Jack in the Box

Dominos

Panera

Dairy Queen

Papa John’s

Report Highlights:

In-depth analysis of the micro and macro indicators, market trends, and forecasts of demand is offered by this business intelligence report. Furthermore, the report offers a vivid picture of the factors that are steering and restraining the growth of this market across all geographical segments. In addition to that, Growth Matrix analysis is also provided in the report so as to share insight of the investment areas that new or existing market players can take into consideration. Various analytical tools such as DRO analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis has been used in this report to present a clear picture of the market. The study focuses on the present market trends and provides market forecast from the year 2017-2027. Emerging trends that would shape the market demand in the years to come have been highlighted in this report. A competitive analysis in each of the geographical segments gives an insight into market share of the global players.

Salient Features:

Ø This study offers comprehensive yet detailed analysis of the Quick Service Restaurant Market , size of the market (US$ Mn), and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR (%)) for the period of forecast: 2019 – 2027, taking into account 2018 as the base year

Ø It explains upcoming revenue opportunities across various market segments and attractive matrix of investment proposition for the said market

Ø This market intelligence report also offers pivotal insights about various market opportunities, restraints, drivers, launch of new products, competitive market strategies of leading market players, emerging market trends, and regional outlook

Ø Profiling of key market players in the world Quick Service Restaurant Market is done by taking into account various parameters such as company strategies, distribution strategies, product portfolio, financial performance, key developments, geographical presence, and company overview

Ø Leading market players covered this report comprise names such as Dominos, KFC, Starbucks, Papa John’s and others

Ø The data of this report would allow management authorities and marketers of companies alike to take informed decision when it comes to launch of products, government initiatives, marketing tactics and expansion, and technical up gradation

Ø Research methodologies that have been adopted for the purpose of this study have been clearly elaborated so as to facilitate better understanding of the reports

Ø Reports have been made based on the guidelines as mandated by General Data Protection Regulation

Ø Ample number of examples and case studies have been taken into consideration before coming to a conclusion

