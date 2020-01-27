Quantum Dot Display Market 2020 Industry Chain Structure, Industry Characteristics, Key Factors, New Competitors SWOT Analysis, Market Size

Report Title: – Global Quantum Dot Display Market Report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Quantum Dot Display Industry for 2020-2027.

Global Quantum Dot Display Market analysis reports provide a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists and competitive analysis of Quantum Dot Display Industry.

It provides the Quantum Dot Display industry overview with growth analysis and futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data.

The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis.

Introduction , Quantum dots are tiny crystals with the ability to convert light from one color to another color in an efficient manner. Quantum dots display products are made up of cadmium-based material such as selenide, sulfide, Telluride, and indium arsenide or cadmium free material. Earlier, the cadmium-based material was the most commonly used for manufacturing of quantum dot display product. As cadmium based materials are heavy metal, toxic in nature, and are restricted by the global environmental regulation. Many regulation authorities have limited the amount of cadmium material for usage in the consumer electronics devices for customers. This, in turn, has stimulated the production of the cadmium-free material. Major companies like Samsung and LG are encouraging usage of cadmium-free material for quantum dot display product. , Quantum dots have witnessed a major increase in the adoption rate for the usage in various applications due to the technological advancement such as low energy consumption and vibrant displays. Growing demand for quantum dot technology in display devices and energy efficiency offered by quantum dots are some of the major factors driving the growth of quantum dot display market. However, a slower rate of adoption of the technology and utilization of heavy metals as raw material are restraining the growth of the global quantum dots market. , Growth in the economy and increasing purchasing power of the consumers is improving the lifestyle of the end-users are major factors, which could help in driving the growth of the quantum dot display market. The improving lifestyle of people has boosted the market of smartphones and tablet industry which has increased the demand for technically advanced display product. With changing consumer needs and requirements, manufacturers are working on technically advanced display screens. The quantum dot technology has revolutionized TVs by providing such pure colors and can express nearly all the colors in the color volume. Hence, quantum dots are likely to emerge as a leading technology for displays in the years to come. , The global quantum dot display market is expected to grow approximately at USD 196.99 billion by 2023, approx. 24.96% of CAGR from 2017 to 2023.

Global Quantum Dot Display Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers: –

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea), LG Display Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Sony Corporation (Japan), 3M Company (U.S.), Sharp Corporation (Japan), Microvision, Inc. (U.S.), Altair Nanotechnologies, Inc. (U.S.), Evident Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Quantum Materials Corporation (U.S.), QD Vision, Inc. (U.S.) and Nanosys, Inc. (U.S.) among others.

Target Audience

Quantum Dot Display manufacturers

Quantum Dot Display Suppliers

Quantum Dot Display companies

Key executive (CEO and COO) and strategy growth manager

Study Objectives:

To provide insights about factors, influencing and affecting the market growth.

To provide historically and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and their countries.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments based on types, application, end user and others.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market share, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

Table of Contents:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Definition

1.2 Scope of Study

1.2.1 RESEARCH OBJECTIVE

1.2.2 ASSUMPTIONS & LIMITATIONS

1.2.2.1 ASSUMPTIONS

1.2.2.2 LIMITATIONS

1.3 MARKET STRUCTURE:

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1 RESEARCH PROCESS:

2.2 Primary Research

2.3 SECONDARY RESEARCH:

3 MARKET DYNAMICS

3.1 DRIVERS

3.1.1 GROWING Demand for newly developed Quantum Dot Display

3.1.2 Growing trend of Outsourcing

3.1.3 Growing Quantum Dot Display Industry in developing nations

3.2 RESTRAINTS

3.3 OPPORTUNITIES

3.4 MACROECONOMIC INDICATORS

4 MARKET FACTOR ANALYSIS

4.1 Porters Five forces Model

4.2 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.3 BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS

4.4 THREAT OF NEW ENTRANTS

4.5 Threat of Substitutes

4.6 Intensity of Rivalry

5 global Quantum Dot Display market, by Type

6 global Quantum Dot Display market, By Application

7 global Quantum Dot Display market, By Manufacturing Methods

7.1 In-House Manufacturing

7.2 Contract Manufacturing

7.2.1 introduction

8 Global Quantum Dot Display market, by region

8.1 North America

8.1.1 Introduction

8.2 Europe

8.2.1 Introduction

8.3 Asia-Pacific

8.3.1 introduction

8.4 Middle East & Africa

8.4.1 Introduction

9 Competitive landscape

9.1 Major Strategies adopted by market players

9.1.1 STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP

9.1.2 Merger & Acquisition

10 company profile

