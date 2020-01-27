Quantum Cryptography Market Forecast 2019-2027 Key Players ID Quantique, Infineon Technologies, Magiq Technologies, IBM, & More

Market Research Report on Quantum Cryptography Market is a professional and in-depth research report. The Report include basic information like definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain overview, industry policies and plans, product specifications, manufacturing processes, cost structures and so on.

The advantage of using quantum cryptography is that it is possible to perform cryptographic tasks that were earlier deemed to be impossible using non-quantum techniques. Data that is encoded in a quantum state cannot be replicated and even when such data is just read, the state of the data stored in a quantum state changes.

The Global Quantum Cryptography Market accounted for US$ 105.3 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 39.2% over the forecast period 2019-2027, to account for US$ 1,996.1 Mn by 2027.

The quantum cryptography market is at a nascent stage with massive potential to break through the cybersecurity industry. The quantum cryptography market players are constantly engaging themselves in advancing their features intending to offer highly secured solutions to their clients. The rise in quantum computing has led to the surge in expose of confidential data across industries. Owing to this, several end users of encryption solutions are investing significant amounts in procuring advanced data security solutions and services such as quantum cryptography.

The governments of different countries across the globe as well as various private organizations are significantly investing in cybersecurity. This is majorly attributed to secure critical data from unauthorized individuals while transferring.

Top Key Companies Operating in Global Quantum Cryptography Market: ID Quantique, Infineon Technologies, Magiq Technologies, IBM, NuCrypt, Anhui Qasky Quantum Technology Co. Ltd., Qubitekk, Quintessence Labs, Qutools GmbH, and Toshiba Corporation, among others.

The enhanced security solutions offered by the market players including Quantum Key Distribution (QKD), virtual encryptor, quantum cryptography communication device and Quantum Random Number Generator (QRNG) among others facilitate in strongly encrypting critical data. This factor is attracting several governments and industries to invest in such advanced technology. Thus, the rising investment towards cybersecurity solutions is a key catalyzer for quantum cryptography market.

The demand for quantum cryptography is expected to grow further during the forecast period of 2019 to 2027. Rising digitization and positive economic outlook are some of the major macroeconomic factors driving the growth of the quantum cryptography market.

Quantum cryptography technology is turning more into the global business, and various large players can offer quantum cryptography solutions and services worldwide. Presently on a global scale, industry verticals such as BFSI, IT & telecom, government and defense, and healthcare are the major contributors in quantum cryptography spending.

The report segments the Global Quantum Cryptography Market as follows:

Global Quantum Cryptography Market – By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of World.

Global Quantum Cryptography Market – By End User

IT & Telecommunication

BFSI

Government & Defense

Healthcare



Global Quantum Cryptography Market – By Applications

Network Security

Application Security

Database Security

The overall global quantum cryptography market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source. The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the global quantum cryptography market. It also provides an overview and forecast for the quantum cryptography market based on all the segmentation provided for the global region.

Also, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the quantum cryptography market.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Key Takeaways Research Methodology Quantum Cryptography Market Landscape Quantum Cryptography Market – Key Industry Dynamics Quantum Cryptography Market – Global Market Analysis Quantum Cryptography Market – By Offering Quantum Cryptography Market Analysis – By Application Quantum Cryptography Market Analysis – By End User Global Quantum Cryptography Market – Geographic Analysis Quantum Cryptography Market – Industry Landscape Company Profiles Appendix

