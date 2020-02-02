Quantum Computing Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- QC Ware Corp., D-Wave Systems, Cambridge Quantum Computing, IBM Corporation, Magiq Technologies

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, Quantum Computing Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The Quantum Computing market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the Quantum Computing market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Quantum Computing players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts Quantum Computing industry situations. According to the research, the Quantum Computing market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the Quantum Computing market.

Global Quantum Computing Market was valued at USD 89.35 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 948.82 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 30.02% from 2017 to 2025.

Key players in the Global Quantum Computing Market include:

QC Ware Corp.

D-Wave Systems

Cambridge Quantum Computing

IBM Corporation

Magiq Technologies

Qxbranch

Research at Google – Google

Rigetti Computing

Station Q – Microsoft Corporation