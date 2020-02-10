Quality Assurance Service Market Set to Witness Huge Growth by 2020-2025 Focusing on Leading Players Capgemini, Wipro, Cognizant, HP, Infosys, TCS, Hexaware, IBM
Quality assurance (QA) is a way of preventing mistakes and defects in manufactured products and avoiding problems when delivering products or services to customers; which ISO 9000 defines as “part of quality management focused on providing confidence that quality requirements will be fulfilled”.
This market research report gives an in-depth idea about the global Quality Assurance Service market. It highlights the recent market scenario, growth in the past few years, and opportunities present for manufacturers in the future. In this research for the completion of both primary and secondary details, methods and tools are used. Also, investments instigated by organizations, government, non-government bodies, and institutions are projected in details for better understanding about the market.
Top Companies Profiled in this Report includes, Capgemini, Wipro, Cognizant, HP, Infosys, TCS, Hexaware, Katalon Studio, IBM, Tricentis Tosca Testsuite, Worksoft Certify, TestPlant eggPlant Functional
For the purpose of the study, Global Quality Assurance Service market is segmented based on various parameters. An in-depth regional classification of the market is also included herein. The factors which are impacting the market’s growth are studied in detail. The report also presents a round-up of vulnerabilities which companies operating in the market must avoid in order to enjoy sustainable growth through the course of the forecast period.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
- Test Consulting and Compliance
- Quality Assurance Testing
- Application and Software Testing
- Risk and Compliance Testing Covering
- Others
Market segment by Application, split into
- Artificial Intelligence Testing
- Cybersecurity Testing
- Blockchain Testing
- IoT Testing
- Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
- United States
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Central & South America
What the research report offers:
- Market definition of the global Quality Assurance Service market along with the analysis of different influencing factors like drivers, restraints, and opportunities.
- Extensive research on the competitive landscape of global Quality Assurance Service market.
- Identification and analysis of micro and macro factors that are and will effect on the growth of the market.
- A comprehensive list of key market players operating in the global Quality Assurance Service market.
- Analysis of the different market segments such as type, size, applications, and end-users.
- It offers a descriptive analysis of demand-supply chaining in the global Quality Assurance Service market.
- Statistical analysis of some significant economics facts
- Figures, charts, graphs, pictures to describe the market clearly.
