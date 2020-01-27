Qatar to develop 800 MW of solar projects in partnership with Marubeni, Siraj, and Total.

SPC, a particular purpose company, formed by Total Solar International based in France, Siraj Energy based in Qatar and Marubeni Corporation of Japan, has come to a power purchase agreement(PPA)with Qatar general electricity and water corporation(KAHRAMAA) to create 800MW of solar projects. It is estimated to cost the companies about 462.5 million U.S. dollars.

The pact has Marubeni Corporation holding 20.4% equity, a Total 19.6%, and Siraj Energy 60%. Siraj energy in itself is a partnership between Qatar Electricity and Water Company( QEWC), which holds 60%equity and Qatar Petroleum(40%).

The special-purpose company has been given the duty to construct, develop, maintain and operate the solar project, which is estimated to cost QR1.7 billion and is to be located on a 10 square kilometer land at Al-Kharsaah area in West Doha. It is deemed to have equipment ranging at 2 million bifacial solar modules loaded with trackers.

In line with the statement issued, the company is dated to commence operations in April 2022, when it is supposed to have started producing power, KAHRAMAA will buy that for 25 years. It is alleged to be the first huge-scale solar project in Qatar

