Pyridine Market Forecast Report by Market Insights, Volume, Opportunities, Type, Product Analysis, and Application

Pyridine is a toxic and soluble flammable liquid base with a distinct, strong odor. It is often considered the parent compound of several naturally occurring organic compounds. It is the preferred choice as a precursor to agrochemicals and pharmaceuticals. Initially, pyridine was extracted from coal tar or obtained as a by-product of coal gasification. The process was very expensive and inefficient as coal tar constituted only 0.1–0.2% of pyridine after extraction. Currently, pyridine and its derivatives are produced synthetically. The most commonly used reactions for pyridine synthesis are Chichibabin synthesis, Bönnemann cyclization, and Cobalt-catalyzed alkyne-nitrile cyclotrimerization, etc.

List of key players profiled in the report:

Jubilant Life Sciences Limited, Vertellus Specialities Inc., Lonza Group Ltd., Resonance Specialities Limited, Red Sun Group, Shandong Luba Chemical Co., Ltd., Koei Chemical Co., Ltd., Weifang Sunwin Chemicals Co., Ltd.

By Product Type

Pyridine N-oxide, Alpha Picoline, Beta Picoline, Gamma Picoline, 2-Methyl-5-Ethylpyridine (MEP)

By Application

Agrochemicals, Pharmaceuticals, Chemicals, Food, Others (Dyestuffs, Alcohol)

The report analyses the Pyridine Market By Type and By Country for the historical period of 2017-2018 and the forecast period of 2019-2024.

Region Segmentation of Pyridine Market

North America Country (United States, Canada)

South America

Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)

The report has covered and analyzed the potential of Pyridine market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the Pyridine market report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies.

