Pyridine Market Forecast Report by Market Insights, Volume, Opportunities, Type, Product Analysis, and Application

Pyridine is a toxic and soluble flammable liquid base with a distinct, strong odor. It is often considered the parent compound of several naturally occurring organic compounds. It is the preferred choice as a precursor to agrochemicals and pharmaceuticals. Initially, pyridine was extracted from coal tar or obtained as a by-product of coal gasification. The process was very expensive and inefficient as coal tar constituted only 0.1–0.2% of pyridine after extraction. Currently, pyridine and its derivatives are produced synthetically. The most commonly used reactions for pyridine synthesis are Chichibabin synthesis, Bönnemann cyclization, and Cobalt-catalyzed alkyne-nitrile cyclotrimerization, etc.
List of key players profiled in the report:
Jubilant Life Sciences Limited, Vertellus Specialities Inc., Lonza Group Ltd., Resonance Specialities Limited, Red Sun Group, Shandong Luba Chemical Co., Ltd., Koei Chemical Co., Ltd., Weifang Sunwin Chemicals Co., Ltd.
By Product Type
Pyridine N-oxide, Alpha Picoline, Beta Picoline, Gamma Picoline, 2-Methyl-5-Ethylpyridine (MEP)
By Application
Agrochemicals, Pharmaceuticals, Chemicals, Food, Others (Dyestuffs, Alcohol)
Region Segmentation of Pyridine Market
North America Country (United States, Canada)
South America
Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea)
Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy)
Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)
