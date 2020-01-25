PVDF Resin Market Predicted to Witness Steady Growth During the Forecast Period2017 – 2025

TMRR, in its recent market report, suggests that the PVDF Resin market report is set to exceed US$ xx Mn/Bn by 2029. The report finds that the PVDF Resin market registered ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at a healthy CAGR over the foreseeable period. This PVDF Resin market study considers 2018 as the base year, 2019 as the estimated year, and 2019 – 2029 as the forecast timeframe.

Trends and Opportunities

The global PVDF resin market is expected to be driven by the growing demand for PVDF resin across several end-use industries. The growing acceptance of PVDF resin coupled with high performance characteristics are expected to further bode well for the growth of the market. To meet the incessant growing demand from consumers, market players are focusing on innovating their products and create strategic alliances with other leading companies. Moreover, the rising penetration of PVDF resin in industries such as aviation, automotive, oil and gas, and new energies is further expected to drive the demand for PVDF resin over the coming years. However, growing threat from substitutes, rising environmental concerns, and fluctuating prices of raw materials are likely to hamper the growth of the market.

Global Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) Resin Market: Regional Outlook

Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as a prominent region in the global PVDF resin market owing growing investments in industries such as automotive, chemical, pharmaceuticals, and oil and gas and rapid industrialization. China and India are likely to provide lucrative growth opportunities to manufacturers.

Global Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) Resin Market: Vendor Landscape

Some of the leading companies in the market are Arkema S.A., Daikin Industries, Ltd., Kureha Corporation, Dyneon GmbH & Co. KG, Solvay S.A., Shanghai Ofluorine Chemical Technology Co., Ltd., and RTP Company, Inc.

