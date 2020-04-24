PVC Free Closures Market has risen considerably over the recent past 2017 – 2025
PVC free closures are developed by packaging manufacturers, especially for food and beverage industry. PVC free closures eliminate the ill effects of PVC on consumer’s health. Materials such as PE plastic, PP, and metal caps are used for packaging of many food and beverage items. The use of alternatives of PVC not only eliminates the ill effects of PVC but also benefits the environment as other materials are recyclable which helps in reducing the plastic waste. Cartons, bottles, bread packs and jars of jam, pickle, sauce and many other food related items are some examples of the application area for the PVC free closures market.
PVC Free Closures Market: Market Dynamics
To tap the growing demand of the beverage industry packaging manufacturers are doing various innovations to attract consumers. Beverage packaging market is estimated to be over US$ 100 billion and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period. With the increasing awareness among the consumers regarding health benefits, people are now making choices based on the product and packaging also. The increasing awareness among the consumers regarding ill effects of PVC is driving the PVC free closures market. The inclination of consumers towards the green packaging is another factor supporting the growth in PVC free closures market.
Request PDF Sample of this Research Report to Know Detailed Analysis of Business Opportunities, Market Status and Major Companies in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific
PVC Free Closures Market – Key Players:
Some major players of the PVC free closures market are Pano GmbH, Altana AG, Crown, Oriental Containers Ltd., Viscose Closures Ltd., AMD Industries Ltd., NürnbergMesse GmbH, Silgan Holdings Inc., Rauh GmbH & Co., D PLAST a.s., United Caps Luxembourg S.A. and Nampak Ltd.
PVC Free Closures Market: Market Segmentation
PVC free closures market is segmented by Material type and by end use industry.
Based on the material type, PVC free closures market is segmented into:
- Plastic
- Polyethylene (PE)
- High-density polyethylene (HDPE)
- Low-density polyethylene (LDPE)
- Polyethylene terephthalate (PET)
- Polypropylene (PP)
- Polyethylene (PE)
- Metal
- Steel
- Tin
- Aluminum
Based on the end use industry, PVC free closures market is segmented into:
- Beverages
- Alcoholic
- Non alcoholic
- Dairy
- Food
Stuck in a neck-to-neck competition with other brands? Request a custom report here
PVC Free Closures Market – Regional Outlook:
Regionally global PVC free closures market is segmented into
- North America
- Latin America
- Eastern Europe
- Western Europe
- Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- Japan
APEJ is expected to present the highest opportunity for the PVC free closures market as the region accounts for the most of the production of the most of the packed food items. North America is expected to follow APEJ region due to the present lifestyle of the consumers in the region supporting the growth for the demand of the packed food products. Western Europe and Eastern Europe are expected to grow moderately in PVC free closures market. MEA is expected to exhibit slow growth while Japan is expected to contribute the significant share in PVC free closures market due to its highest per capita spending on the packaging.