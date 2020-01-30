PV Module Market Impact Analysis by 2026

According to a report published by PV Module Market Report market, the PV Module economy is expected to witness a CAGR growth of XX% within the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach at a value of ~US$ at the ending of 2029. The macro-economic and micro elements which are predicted to influence the trajectory of this market are studied in the presented market study.

The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global PV module market. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments. Parameters such as PV module investment & spending and developments by major players of the market are tracked. Some of the key players in the PV module market are Jinko Solar, GCL-Poly Energy Holdings Limited, Canadian Solar Inc., First Solar Inc., Renesola Ltd. Trina Solar Limited, Leonics Company Limited, AE Solar GmbH, Itek Energy, and Wuxi Suntech Power Co. Ltd. among others.

The PV module market has been segmented as follows:

Global PV Module Market

By Type

Crystalline Silicon Single Crystalline Poly Crystalline

Amorphous Silicon

Others

By Component

Solar Panel

Inverters

Batteries

Solar Charge Controllers

Others

By Mounting Type

Ground Mounted

Pole Mounted

Rooftop

By Connectivity

Grid-Tied

Off Grid

By End-use Industry

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe Germany U.K. France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Rest of South America



