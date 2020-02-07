Pure Steam Generators Market : Industry Research, Growth Trends and Opportunities During 2017 – 2025

Pure steam is water that has been heated above 100 degree Celsius and evaporated in such a way that prevents water source entrainment. The pure steam generator is a water treatment system designed for the manufacture of sterile, and pyrogenic free pure steam. It is used for in-situ sterilization of equipment components such as piping distribution systems, vessels, steam sterilizers, and for humidification of sterile places. Pure steam generator constructed following the basic principle of distillation by thin film evaporation which consists of tube heat exchangers and shell. Various precautions need to be taken before the pure steam generator is designed to avoid the crevices which stimulate bacterial growth. The components used in pure steam generators are developed from corrosion resistance of stainless steel. The pure steam generator has advanced features such as high capacity range, easy to maintain, external evaporator, unique optimized separation technique, and degasser option to minimize non-condensable gasses.

Pure Steam Generators Market: Drivers and Restraints

Expanding pharmaceutical industry, advanced steam control and heat transfer technology, demand for highly energy efficiency systems, and an alternative to filtered plant stream are the primary factor driving the growth of global Pure Steam Generators market. Moreover, it prevents the contamination by organics, bacteria, and endotoxin genic load at low steam rates which is hard to remove in the case of plant steam, and provide maximum production reliability are some of the prominent factors fueling the growth of pure steam generators market over the forecast period. However, stringent international pharmacopeias, Current Good Manufacturing Practice (CGMP) and American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME) regulations for drug applications. Also, increasing pure steam quality tests standards, and rigorous packaged drinking water regulations may limit the growth of the pure steam generators market during the forecast the period.

Pure Steam Generators Market: Segmentation

The pure steam generators market has been classified by generator type, material type, process type, and end user.

Based on generator type, the pure steam generators market is segmented into the following:

Re-boiler Generator

Thermosyphon Generator/ External Rising Film Evaporator

Falling Film Evaporator

Based on the material type, the pure steam generators market is segmented into the following:

Martensitic

Ferritic

Austenitic

Others

Based on process type, the pure steam generators market is segmented into the following:

Micro-filtration

Ultra-filtrations

Reverse Osmosis

Periodic Heat Sanitization

Ultraviolet Light

Based on the end user, the pure steam generators market is segmented into the following:

Pharmaceutical Industry

Biotechnology

Others

Pure Steam Generators Market: Overview

Pure steam generators market revenue is expected to grow at a rapid growth rate, over the forecast period. The market is anticipated to perform well soon owing to its use in the production of dry, saturated steam, water purification, and highly suitable for pharmaceutical manufacturing plants. Additionally, expanding production capacity, and rise in demand for fully automatic systems are the factors that can propel the market revenue growth of pure steam generators in the near future. By material type, austenitic stainless steel is a very commonly used material in the pharmaceutical industry with preference to nominal bore piping. Based on end user, pharmaceutical industry segment is projected to lead the global pure steam generators market over the forecast period attributed to the use of pure steam generator equipment for sterilization, water for injection generation, and clean room humidification.

Pure Steam Generators Market: Region-wise Outlook

Depending on the geographic region, pure steam generators market is classified into seven key regions: North America, Eastern Europe, Latin America, Western Europe, Japan, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the leading markets in the global pure steam generators market followed by Europe, and Japan is owing to the latest technology, developed research and development infrastructure, expanding pharmaceutical production unit, and the presence of prominent players in these regions. The market in Asia-Pacific is projected to have the fastest growth due to increasing engineering and manufacturing practices, and growing demand for distilled water. Moreover, growing demand for sterilizer products along with packaged drinking water, and surge in the application for sterilization of process line coupled with pharmaceutical equipment are some of the factors which are anticipated to rise the increase of pure steam generators market throughout the forecast period.

Pure Steam Generators Market: Key Players

Some of the prominent players in the pure steam generators market are