Pumpkin Seed Oil Market 2019 Growth, Types, Trends, Size, Share and Top Key Players by Forecast Research 2025
Global Pumpkin Seed Oil Market is valued approximately USD 676.58 million in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 15% over the forecast period 2019-2026.
Pumpkin fruit refers to the squash of a plant which in general are commercially cultivated. Pumpkin are used to make pie that is given as thanksgiving meal. Pumpkin seed contains various nutrients and minerals in abundance, it provides various health benefits. This are also recommended by WHO as a good source of zinc along with magnesium, protein and copper. Pumpkin seed has been proven as a great remedy for heart. This seed oil are also used in beauty products. Increasing health consciousness is one of the major factors responsible for high CAGR of the market. Increased uses of high-quality oils & foods product offers growth opportunities. Also, increasing demand for bio-oil manufactured using natural substances is contributing towards growth of global Pumpkin Seed Oil market. Further, Pumpkin Seed Oils offers several benefits such as immunity growth, provides anti-diabetic treatment, and help increase liver health that regulates their demand across various regions. However, over-consumption of pumpkin seed oils leads high blood pressure and backache that is anticipated to hamper the market growth during the forecast period.
The regional analysis of global Pumpkin Seed Oil market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to rising demand of pumpkin seed oils among its end-users in the region. Europe contributes a satisfactory growth in the global Pumpkin Seed Oil market during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026 due to presence of large number of producers and consumers across the region.
Major market player included in this report are:
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type:
Food Grade
Pharmaceutical Grade
By Application:
Food
Medical
Industry
By Regions:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2016, 2017
Base year – 2018
Forecast period – 2019 to 2026
[email protected]
