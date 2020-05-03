Pulse Flours Market Research Report Insights and Forecast 2019 to 2025

Global Pulse Flours Market is valued approximately USD 13.79 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.30% over the forecast period 2019-2026.

Pulses are leguminous crops found in almost all crop growing regions, globally. Pulse flour is obtained from dried, milled pulses which are then further refined to be used in various applications. Pulse flour has versatile applications in various cuisines and also as an alternative to traditional wheat or rice flour. Pulse flour is largely used in bakeries and snack industry to improve dough condition and also to increase protein content as pulses are a great source of protein. Beans, broad beans, yellow peas, and lupines are widely used variety in the pulse flour market.

Increasing demand for gluten-free flour is one of the major factors responsible for high CAGR of the market. Increasing preference for vegan and vegetarian diets is the factors that offers growth opportunities. Additionally, rising demand for the healthier option over traditional flour available is contributing towards growth of global Pulse Flours market. Further, Pulse flour has high nutritional content, which is resulting in the increased usage of pulse flour by health conscious people that regulates their demand across various regions. However, presence of natural protein ingredients and rising demand for oil-based flour that is anticipated to hamper the market growth during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Pulse Flours market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to growing number of health conscious people preferring pulse flour over other types and increasing demand for gluten-free flour in the region. Europe contributes a satisfactory growth in the global Pulse Flours market during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026 due to increasing usage of pulse flour in the food & beverage industry across the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Scoular Company

ADM

Great Western Grain

EHL Limited

Sunopta

Best Cooking Pulses

Anchor Ingredients

Batory Foods

Blue Ribbon

Diefenbaker Spice & Pulse

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Bean

Chickpea

Lentil

Pea

By Application:

Bakery

Beverages

Extruded Snacks

Others

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Pulse Flours Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

