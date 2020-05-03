Pullulanase Market Share, Competitive Landscape and Key Players Strategies 2019 – 2025
Global Pullulanase Market is valued approximately USD XX billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2019-2026. In several industries such as food, detergent, and others starch is a widely used raw material. The pullulanase is used as an enzyme in the starch processing. It is a de-branching enzyme that is present in the bacteria and plants. The organisms that have the presence of the pullulanase include bacteria, fungi, yeasts, and animals. In the commercial sector, the pullulanase is used in the production of maltose, glucose, and maltotriose.
The pullulanase is widely used in the baking and cyclodextrin production industry. If the stability of the enzyme is improved, then it becomes useful in several industrial applications. Rising demand for processed food is one of the major factors responsible for high CAGR of the market. Additionally, increased preference of the consumers for products that are free from chemicals is contributing towards growth of global Pullulanase market. Further, increased use of pullulanase in the commercial products that regulates their demand across various regions. However, temperature and time dependent nature of pullulanse is anticipated to one of the major factor that hamper the market growth during the forecast period.
The regional analysis of global Pullulanase market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to increasing growth in food, cosmetics, personal care and other related market in the region. Europe is anticipated to grow as second largest region in the global Pullulanase market during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. In the other regions such as the Middle East and Africa, the growth of the pullulanase market is moderate. The lack of awareness about the benefits of pullulanase is affecting the growth of the market in these regions.
Major market player included in this report are:
Novozymes
Genencor
Amano Enzyme
Shandong Longda
Sunson
Longda
Bioclone
High Sun
Bestzyme
Xingtai Sinobest Biotech Co. Ltd.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Product:
Debranching Enzyme
Amylopullulanse
By Source:
Plant
Microorganism
By End-User:
High Glucose Syrup
High Maltose Syrup
Brewage
By Regions:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2016, 2017
Base year – 2018
Forecast period – 2019 to 2026
Target Audience of the Global Pullulanase Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
