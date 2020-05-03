Pullulanase Market Share, Competitive Landscape and Key Players Strategies 2019 – 2025

Global Pullulanase Market is valued approximately USD XX billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2019-2026. In several industries such as food, detergent, and others starch is a widely used raw material. The pullulanase is used as an enzyme in the starch processing. It is a de-branching enzyme that is present in the bacteria and plants. The organisms that have the presence of the pullulanase include bacteria, fungi, yeasts, and animals. In the commercial sector, the pullulanase is used in the production of maltose, glucose, and maltotriose.

The pullulanase is widely used in the baking and cyclodextrin production industry. If the stability of the enzyme is improved, then it becomes useful in several industrial applications. Rising demand for processed food is one of the major factors responsible for high CAGR of the market. Additionally, increased preference of the consumers for products that are free from chemicals is contributing towards growth of global Pullulanase market. Further, increased use of pullulanase in the commercial products that regulates their demand across various regions. However, temperature and time dependent nature of pullulanse is anticipated to one of the major factor that hamper the market growth during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Pullulanase market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to increasing growth in food, cosmetics, personal care and other related market in the region. Europe is anticipated to grow as second largest region in the global Pullulanase market during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. In the other regions such as the Middle East and Africa, the growth of the pullulanase market is moderate. The lack of awareness about the benefits of pullulanase is affecting the growth of the market in these regions.

Major market player included in this report are:

Novozymes

Genencor

Amano Enzyme

Shandong Longda

Sunson

Longda

Bioclone

High Sun

Bestzyme

Xingtai Sinobest Biotech Co. Ltd.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Debranching Enzyme

Amylopullulanse

By Source:

Plant

Microorganism

By End-User:

High Glucose Syrup

High Maltose Syrup

Brewage

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Pullulanase Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

