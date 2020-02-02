Public Safety and Security Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- NEC Corporation, ESRI, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Thales Group, Cisco Systems

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, Public Safety and Security Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The Public Safety and Security market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the Public Safety and Security market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Public Safety and Security players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts Public Safety and Security industry situations. According to the research, the Public Safety and Security market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the Public Safety and Security market.

Global Public Safety and Security Market was valued at USD 307.8 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 767.6 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 14.3% from 2018 to 2026.

Request a Sample Copy of this report @ https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=2736&utm_source=DNN&utm_medium=003

Key players in the Global Public Safety and Security Market include:

NEC Corporation

ESRI

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Thales Group

Cisco Systems

IBM Corporation

AGT International

Honeywell International

Alcatel-Lucent S.A.