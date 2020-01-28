Public Relation Robots Market Revenue and Value Chain 2014-2025

GMD predicts the aggregated revenue of global public relation (PR) robots market will reach $7.95 billion during 2018-2025 owing to a growing adoption of all types of PR robots in a magnitude of industrial applications across the globe.

Highlighted with 51 tables and 66 figures, this 162-page report “Global Public Relation Robots Market by Product, Application and Region 2014-2025: Growth Opportunity and Business Strategy” is based on a comprehensive research of worldwide public relation robots market by analyzing the entire global market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report provides historical market data for 2014-2016, revenue estimates for 2017, and forecasts from 2018 till 2025.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

• Market Structure

• Growth Drivers

• Restraints and Challenges

• Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

• Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global public relation robots market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of product, application vertical and region.

Based on product type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue included for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) for each section.

• Telepresence PR Robots

• Humanoid PR Robots

• Other PR Robots

On basis of application vertical, the global market is analyzed on the following segments with annual revenue in 2014-2025 provided for each segment.

• Hotels & Restaurants Robots

• Mobile Guidance & Information Robots

• Marketing Robots

• Media Relation Robots

• Others

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national markets are fully investigated:

• APAC (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of APAC)

• Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe)

• North America (U.S. and Canada)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• RoW (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Iran)

For each of the aforementioned regions and countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2014-2025. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by product type and application vertical over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted manufacture trend; and profiles global public relation robot vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global public relation robots market and industry are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMD’s Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Key Players:

AMS Technologies AG

Anybots Inc.

Boston Dynamics

DST Robot Co., Ltd.

Dyson Ltd

Hajime Research Institute

Hanson Robotics

Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

Google Inc.

Kawada Robotics

Meka Robotics

Nanjing Avatarmind Robot Technology Limited Company

Qihan Technology Co.

Rethink Robotics, Inc.

Robosoft Technologies Private Limited

Samsung Electronics

Softbank Robotics

Savioke, Inc.

Toyota Motor Corporation

WowWee Group Limited