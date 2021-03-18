Public Cloud Market 2020 – Industry Scenario, Strategies, Growth Factors and Forecast 2027

Report Title: Global Market Study for Public Cloud Market: Market Share, Size, Technology, Development, Investment, Costs, Profits, Technology.

Introduction , Cloud computing enables the provision of cloud computing services such as storage, servers, networking, analytics, and intelligence among others over the Internet via cloud. The companies offering cloud computing services constitute cloud service providers. There are three different types of cloud deployment models—public cloud, private cloud, and hybrid cloud. The cloud services that are offered over a network which is open for public use are covered under the public cloud services., A public cloud is defined as a cloud computing model, in which a service provider makes resources available such as virtual machines (VMs), applications, and storage services to the general public over the Internet. It is available as a free or pay-per-usage model service. The public cloud market is projected to generate the highest revenue in the near future. The major revenue is expected to come from infrastructure as a service (IaaS) and software as a service (SaaS). The major factors driving the public cloud market includes the adoption of public cloud services that save a significant part of their budgets and offer other benefits such as better control over data, information assets, and users., The major drivers for the public cloud service market are various benefits of cloud technologies. The public cloud services may be offered free or on a pay-per-usage model and offers many features and benefits as ultimate scalability, cost-effective models, and reliability among others. Public cloud service market also includes professional, consulting, support, design, maintenance, and integration services. However, issues associated with data security, data compliance, and data residency may hamper the market in the forecast period., The global public cloud market is expected to grow at 22.78% CAGR during the forecast period 2017–2023. In 2016, the market was led by North America with 61.66% share, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific with 20.17% and 11.73% market shares respectively. Owing to the increasing number of small and large-sized enterprises where the adoption of cloud computing services is gaining pace across various industry verticals is fueling the market growth in the region., The global public cloud market has been segmented based on cloud computing, service, organization size, industry, and region. , On the basis of cloud computing, the market has been segmented into cloud billing, cloud communication platform, cloud access security, cloud high-performance computing, and cloud infrastructure. On the basis of service, the market has been segmented into SaaS, PaaS, IaaS, and others. On the basis of organization size, the market has been bifurcated into large enterprises and small & medium-sized enterprises. On the basis of industry, the market has been segmented into manufacturing, BFSI, healthcare, retail, government, aerospace & defense, IT & telecommunication, and others. By region, the market has been segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the rest of the world. , Under cloud computing, the cloud infrastructure segment accounted for the largest market share with a market value of USD 70.92 billion in 2016, which is projected to grow at the CAGR of 23.98% during the forecast period. Based on service, SaaS accounted for the largest market share with a market value of USD 130.30 billion in 2016 and is projected to grow at the CAGR of 22.53%. Based on organization size, large enterprises accounted for the largest market share with a market value of USD 181.28 billion in 2016 and is projected to grow at the CAGR of 21.22%. whereas, based on industry, BFSI accounted for the largest market share with a market value of USD 63.59 billion in 2016 and is projected to grow at the CAGR of 23.44%., The global public cloud market is expected to reach approximately USD 1,132.88 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 22.78% between 2017 and 2023

Key Players: –

The key players of global public cloud market are International Business Machines Corporation, Amazon.com, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Google Inc., Hewlett-Packard Enterprise, Oracle Corporation, VMware, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Salesforce.com., and Fujitsu Limited

Get Free Exclusive Sample of this Premium Report at: https://www.esherpamarketreports.com/request-sample/es-193955/

Target Audience

Public Cloud manufacturers

Public Cloud Suppliers

Public Cloud companies

Key executive (CEO and COO) and strategy growth manager

Study Objectives:

To provide insights about factors, influencing and affecting the market growth.

To provide historically and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and their countries.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments based on types, application, end user and others.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market share, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

Purchase this Report with Full Access & Complete TOC at –https://www.esherpamarketreports.com/purchase/es-193955/

Table of Contents:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Definition

1.2 Scope of Study

1.2.1 RESEARCH OBJECTIVE

1.2.2 ASSUMPTIONS & LIMITATIONS

1.2.2.1 ASSUMPTIONS

1.2.2.2 LIMITATIONS

1.3 MARKET STRUCTURE:

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1 RESEARCH PROCESS:

2.2 Primary Research

2.3 SECONDARY RESEARCH:

3 MARKET DYNAMICS

3.1 DRIVERS

3.1.1 GROWING Demand for newly developed Public Cloud

3.1.2 Growing trend of Outsourcing

3.1.3 Growing Public Cloud Industry in developing nations

3.2 RESTRAINTS

3.3 OPPORTUNITIES

3.4 MACROECONOMIC INDICATORS

4 MARKET FACTOR ANALYSIS

4.1 Porters Five forces Model

4.2 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.3 BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS

4.4 THREAT OF NEW ENTRANTS

4.5 Threat of Substitutes

4.6 Intensity of Rivalry

5 global Public Cloud market, by Type

6 global Public Cloud market, By Application

7 global Public Cloud market, By Manufacturing Methods

7.1 In-House Manufacturing

7.2 Contract Manufacturing

7.2.1 introduction

8 Global Public Cloud market, by region

8.1 North America

8.1.1 Introduction

8.2 Europe

8.2.1 Introduction

8.3 Asia-Pacific

8.3.1 introduction

8.4 Middle East & Africa

8.4.1 Introduction

9 Competitive landscape

9.1 Major Strategies adopted by market players

9.1.1 STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP

9.1.2 Merger & Acquisition

10 company profile

Get Special Discount @ https://www.esherpamarketreports.com/request-discount/es-193955/

About Us:

eSherpa Market Reports is the credible source for gaining the market research reports that will exponentially accelerate your business. We are among the leading report resellers in the business world committed towards optimizing your business. The reports we provide are based on a research that covers a magnitude of factors such as technological evolution, economic shifts and a detailed study of market segments.

Contact Us:

Name: Michael James

Phone: USA: +1 408 757 0560

Email: [email protected]

Organization: eSherpa Market Reports

manufactured housing Market 2020 Production (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Market Size, Competition by Manufacturers

calcium carbonate Market 2020 Production, Consumption, Export and Import by Region, Forecast Report 2024