PTFE Fabric Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- Fiberflon, Taconic, Birdair, Fothergill Group, W.F. Lake Corp

The PTFE Fabric market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market.

Global PTFE fabric market was valued at USD 672 Million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 1,003.7 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.12% from 2019 to 2026.

Key players in the Global PTFE Fabric Market include:

Fiberflon

Taconic

Birdair

Fothergill Group

W.F. Lake Corp

Daikin Industries

Chukoh Chemical Industries

W. L. Gore & Associates

Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics