Proximity Marketing Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- Qualcomm, Microsoft Corporation, Zebra Technologies Corporation, Apple Google Scanbuy Proxama Plc, Roximity Bluvision

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, Proximity Marketing Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The Proximity Marketing market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the Proximity Marketing market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Proximity Marketing players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts Proximity Marketing industry situations. According to the research, the Proximity Marketing market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the Proximity Marketing market.

Global Proximity Marketing Market was valued at USD 14.87 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 113.84 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 29.0% from 2018 to 2025.

Key players in the Global Proximity Marketing Market include:

Qualcomm

Microsoft Corporation

Zebra Technologies Corporation

Apple Google Scanbuy Proxama Plc

Roximity Bluvision

Unacast Estimote Shopkick