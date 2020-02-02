Proteomics Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Agilent Technologies, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Merck KGaA, Danaher Corporation

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, Proteomics Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The Proteomics market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the Proteomics market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Proteomics players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts Proteomics industry situations. According to the research, the Proteomics market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the Proteomics market.

Global ProteomicsMarketwas valued at USD 12.54 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 33.88 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 11.68% from 2017 to 2025.

Key players in the Global Proteomics Market include:

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Agilent Technologies

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Merck KGaA

Danaher Corporation

Luminex Corporation

Perkinelmer

Waters Corporation

GE Healthcare