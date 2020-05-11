Protein Supplements Market to See Massive Growth by 2026 | Abbott; General Nutrition Centers, Inc.; Glanbia plc; Alticor Inc.; MUSCLEPHARM; Vitaco

Latest Report added to database “Global Protein Supplements Market Trends & Forecast 2019-2026” by Data Bridge Market Research

Global Protein Supplements Market is expected to rise to a projected value of USD 3.93 billion by 2026, from its estimated value of USD 2.46 billion in 2018 growing with a CAGR of 6.05% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

The Major players profiled in this report include Abbott; General Nutrition Centers, Inc.; Glanbia plc; Alticor Inc.; MUSCLEPHARM; Vitaco; GlaxoSmithKline plc; Unilever; POST HOLDINGS, INC.; Makers Nutrition, LLC; Herbalife International of America, Inc.; Nu Skin Enterprises; Shaklee Corporation; USANA Health Sciences, Inc.; Vitacost.com; Suppleform; Forever Living.com, L.L.C.; Garden of Life; Melaleuca Inc.; PepsiCo; New Vitality; Wander AG; AMCO Proteins; QuestNutrition; NOW Foods; Nature’s Bounty; CytoSport, Inc.; Iovate Health Sciences International Inc.; Transparent Labs and JimStoppani.com.

By Type (Whey Protein, Soy Protein, Casein Protein, MPC, Egg Protein, Pea Protein Others),

Form (RTD, Powder, Protein Bar, Others),

Source (Plant, Animal),

Distribution Channel (Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Drug Stores, Online, Convenience Stores, Health & Nutritionist Stores, Others)

The key research methodology used by DBMR Research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include vendor positioning grid, market time line analysis, market overview and guide, company positioning grid, company market share analysis, standards of measurement, top to bottom analysis and vendor share analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 Protein Supplements market Size by Regions

6 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

7 North America Protein Supplements Revenue by Countries

8 Europe Protein Supplements Revenue by Countries

9 Asia-Pacific Protein Supplements Revenue by Countries

10 South America Protein Supplements Revenue by Countries

11 Middle East and Africa Revenue Protein Supplements by Countries

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2026

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

