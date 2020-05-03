Prostaglandin Market Outlook, Growth by Top Company, Development and Growth Factors by Regions Overview to 2025

Global Prostaglandin Market is valued approximately USD 461.30 million in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.84% over the forecast period 2019-2026.

Prostaglandins are autocank derived from arachidonic acid. They both sustain homeostatic functions and mediate pathogenic mechanisms, including the inflammatory response. Prostaglandins control several processes in the body, especially as it relates to the healing process. When tissue is damaged or infected, this group of hormones will create the reactions that cause pain, fever and inflammation, which sparks the healing process. Prostaglandins also stimulate the formation of a blood clot and the contraction of the blood vessel wall when body is bleeding. Once blood clots are no longer needed and the injury begins to heal, another prostaglandin will stimulate the changes that allow the clots to dissipate and the blood vessel wall to relax.

Increasing incidences of digestive problem and rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases are the factors that contributing towards growth of global Prostaglandin market. Further, prostaglandins help in increasing concentration of cAMP, calcium ions and activate G proteins inside the cells, all of which are involved in the transfer of energy and inflammatory signaling process which is the factor that regulates their demand across various regions. However, high cost of treatment and several side-effects associated with its over-dose such as migraines and decrease the ability to fight with cancer are the factors that anticipated to restrain the market growth during the forecast period. The regional analysis of global Prostaglandin market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World.

Major market player included in this report are:

CEPIA

Johnson Matthey

Pfizer

Cayman Chemical

EMD Millipore

Yonsung Fine Chemicals

Everlight Chemical

Piramal Enterprises

Bio-Techne Corporation

Mironova Labs

Chirogate

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Human Prostaglandin

Veterinary Prostaglandin

By Application:

Cardiovascular

Digestive

Gynecological & Obstetrical

Ophthalmologic

Others

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Prostaglandin Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

