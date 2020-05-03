Prostaglandin Market Outlook, Growth by Top Company, Development and Growth Factors by Regions Overview to 2025
Global Prostaglandin Market is valued approximately USD 461.30 million in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.84% over the forecast period 2019-2026.
Prostaglandins are autocank derived from arachidonic acid. They both sustain homeostatic functions and mediate pathogenic mechanisms, including the inflammatory response. Prostaglandins control several processes in the body, especially as it relates to the healing process. When tissue is damaged or infected, this group of hormones will create the reactions that cause pain, fever and inflammation, which sparks the healing process. Prostaglandins also stimulate the formation of a blood clot and the contraction of the blood vessel wall when body is bleeding. Once blood clots are no longer needed and the injury begins to heal, another prostaglandin will stimulate the changes that allow the clots to dissipate and the blood vessel wall to relax.
Increasing incidences of digestive problem and rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases are the factors that contributing towards growth of global Prostaglandin market. Further, prostaglandins help in increasing concentration of cAMP, calcium ions and activate G proteins inside the cells, all of which are involved in the transfer of energy and inflammatory signaling process which is the factor that regulates their demand across various regions. However, high cost of treatment and several side-effects associated with its over-dose such as migraines and decrease the ability to fight with cancer are the factors that anticipated to restrain the market growth during the forecast period. The regional analysis of global Prostaglandin market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World.
Major market player included in this report are:
CEPIA
Johnson Matthey
Pfizer
Cayman Chemical
EMD Millipore
Yonsung Fine Chemicals
Everlight Chemical
Piramal Enterprises
Bio-Techne Corporation
Mironova Labs
Chirogate
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type:
Human Prostaglandin
Veterinary Prostaglandin
By Application:
Cardiovascular
Digestive
Gynecological & Obstetrical
Ophthalmologic
Others
By Regions:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2016, 2017
Base year – 2018
Forecast period – 2019 to 2026
Target Audience of the Global Prostaglandin Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
