Propionic Acid Market Strategies Assessment & Forecast Till 2026

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, ” Propionic Acid Market by Application (Herbicides, Rubber Products, Plasticizers, Food Preservative, Cellulose Acetate Propionate, Animal Feed, Ammonium Salts, Calcium Salts, and Others), by End-use Industry (Pharmaceuticals, Chemical, Personal Care, Food & Beverage, Agriculture, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026”.

The global market size of propionic acid market is $XX million in 2018 with XX CAGR, and it is expected to reach $XX million by the end of 2026 with a CAGR of XX% from 2019 to 2026.

The global propionic acid market is segmented into application, end-use industry, and region. On the basis of application, the market is classified into herbicides, rubber products, plasticizers, food preservative, cellulose acetate propionate, animal feed, ammonium salts, calcium salts, and others. The animal feed sector is one of the major revenue generators attributed to increase in demand for propionic acid in livestock farming and surge in consumption of poultry & dairy products. According to end-use industry, the market is categorized into pharmaceuticals, chemical, personal care, food & beverage, agriculture, and others. The food & beverages dominates the market, owing to increase in use of propionic acid in flavoring agents. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key players operating in the global propionic acid market are BASF SE, Hawkins Inc, Eastman Chemical Company, Perstorp, Celanese Corporation, The Dow Chemical Company, A.M. Food Chemical Co. Ltd., Yancheng Huade Biological Engineering Co. Ltd, Daicel Corporation, and Macco Organiques Inc. These players are adopting various strategies such as acquisitions, partnerships, collaboration, joint ventures, agreements, expansions, and new product launches to create a strong consumer base in the market. For instance, in May 2019, BASF SE established a propionic acid second production plant in Nanjing, China. This is expected to help BASF SE to meets the market demand of propionic acid.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Application

Herbicides

Rubber Products

Plasticizers

Food Preservative

Cellulose Acetate Propionate

Animal Feed

Ammonium Salts

Calcium Salts

Others (Grain Preservatives, Sodium Salts, and Food Additives)

By End-use Industry

Pharmaceuticals

Chemical

Personal Care

Food & Beverage

Agriculture

Others (Dyes and Textile)

By Region

North America

S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

Key Players

BASF SE

Hawkins Inc

Eastman Chemical Company

Perstorp

Celanese Corporation

The Dow Chemical Company

M. Food Chemical Co. Ltd.

Yancheng Huade Biological Engineering Co. Ltd

Daicel Corporation

Macco Organiques Inc.

