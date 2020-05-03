Property Loan Market 2019 Growth Strategies, Opportunity, Challenges, Rising Trends and Forecast 2025
The Property loan market is growing at significant pace in the global scenario. Property loan refers to loan is either taken by the purchaser who purchase real property or alternatively by existing property owner to raise funds for any purpose while putting a lien on the property being mortgaged. Escalating investment in commercial and residential sector is one of the major factors responsible for high CAGR of the market. Reducing interest rates in developing economies is the major factor that offers growth opportunities. Also, increasing trend of buying more than one property by a single individual is also a factor that contributing towards growth of global Property Loan market. However, lack of financial reserves in semi-developed and under developed countries is the factor that anticipated to limiting the market growth during the forecast period. The regional analysis of global Property Loan market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World.
Major market player included in this report are:
L&T Finance
HDFC Ltd.
HSBC Bank
SBI
JP Morgan
Bank of America
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type of Banks:
Public Banks
Private Banks
By Type of Property Loans:
Land-Purchase Loan
Home-Purchase Loan
Home-Construction Loan
NRI-Home Loans
Others
By Regions:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2016, 2017
Base year – 2018
Forecast period – 2019 to 2026
Target Audience of the Global Property Loan Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
