Progressive-Fibrosing Interstitial Lung Disease (PF-ILD) Market: 2020-2028 by Disease Overview, Trends, Symptoms, Clinical Trials, Diagnostic Methods, Epidemiology, Drugs & Emerging Therapies Analysis and Industry Forecast

Progressive-Fibrosing Interstitial Lung Disease (PF-ILD) – Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2028 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical & forecasted epidemiology as well as the market trends of PF-ILD in the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

PF-ILD is a collective term used for indications that share a common progressive phenotype. The phenotype is characterized by worsening respiratory symptoms, lung function decline, limited response to immune-modulatory therapies, decreased quality of life, and potentially, early death. Interstitial lung disease (ILD) encompasses a large group of more than 200 parenchymal pulmonary disorders, of which the majority are classified as rare. ILD is further classifies into various types and subtypes. The major classification includes idiopathic interstitial pneumonia (IIPs), autoimmune ILDs, hypersensitivity pneumonitis (HP), sarcoidosis, and several other ILDs. Further, IIP is classified into idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) which contributes to the majority of the cases, iNSIP, unclassifiable IIPs, and others IIPs. Autoimmune ILDs are classified into IPAF, RA-ILD, SSc-ILD, and other autoimmune ILDs.

According to Mart Research, the patient pool of PF-ILD includes the cases of IPF, iNSIP, unclassifiable IIPs, IPAF, RA-ILD, SSc-ILD, HP, sarcoidosis and other ILDs related to occupational exposures.

Geography Covered

– The United States

– EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom)

– Japan

Study Period: 2017-2028

Progressive-Fibrosing Interstitial Lung Disease-Disease Understanding

PF-ILDs is characterized by worsening respiratory symptoms, lung function decline, limited response to immune-modulatory therapies, decreased quality of life, and potentially, early death. Irrespective of the clinical diagnosis, these PF-ILDs show commonalities in the underlying pathogenetic mechanisms that drive a self-sustaining process of pulmonary fibrosis.

Progressive-Fibrosing Interstitial Lung Disease (PF-ILD) Epidemiology

The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology (Total Prevalent Cases of Interstitial Lung Disease (ILD) in the 7MM, Type-specific Prevalent Cases of Interstitial Lung Disease (ILD) in the 7MM, Subtype-specific Prevalent Cases of Interstitial Lung Disease (ILD) in the 7MM, and Total Prevalent Cases of PF-ILD in the 7MM) scenario of PF-ILD in the 7MM covering United States, EU5 countries (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and United Kingdom) and Japan from 2017�2028.

According to , the total prevalent population of Interstitial Lung Disease in seven major markets was 736,184 in 2017. These cases are expected to increase with a significant CAGR during the study period (2017-2028).

The total prevalent population of PF-ILD in seven major markets was 228,613 in 2017.

Progressive-Fibrosing Interstitial Lung Disease (PF-ILD) Drug Chapters

Evidence-based treatment for PFILDs patients� are currently limited, and often receive corticosteroids and/or off-label immunosuppressive therapy with a variable outcome. Because of commonalities between IPF and PF-ILDs, it has been proposed that the potential efficacy and tolerability of antifibrotic drugs, like pirfenidone and nintedanib, should be evaluated in PF-ILDs. By far, the most commonly used first-line therapy for all the non-IPF fibrosing ILDs was corticosteroids. Because PF-ILDs have been defined by progression despite conventional therapy, there is inherently a substantial unmet need for the treatment of these conditions. Antifibrotic drugs effective to slow down disease progression in IPF may conceivably have comparable efficacy in other PF-ILDs.

Not many companies are working on this patient pool. Currently, two companies, i.e., Boehringer Ingelheim and Roche are investigating their potential molecules to provide treatment of PF-ILD. Nintedanib (Ofev) and Pirfenidone (Esbriet) is under development for PF-ILD. Both the drugs are approved for IPF and are being tested to know whether they can be a potential approach for PF-ILD. Pirfenidone is under development for SSc-ILD as well, but recently, it was reported that it does not stabilize or improve lung function in patients with SSc-ILD. The failure of pirfenidone can be proved a boon for nintedanib, and hence it is expected that nintedanib will generate a major market revenue than pirfenidone.

Progressive-Fibrosing Interstitial Lung Disease (PF-ILD) Market Outlook

According to Mart Research, the total market size of PF-ILDs in seven major markets was USD 233.19 million in 2017. The market size of PF-ILD is expected to increase at a significant CAGR during the study period (2017-2028).

Among all the seven major markets, the United States accounts for the highest market size of PF-ILD. In 2017, the market size of PF-ILD was found to be USD 158.73 million.



Progressive-Fibrosing Interstitial Lung Disease (PF-ILD) Drugs Uptake

The current market size of PF-ILD is mainly attributed by corticosteroids, mycophenolate mofetil, azathioprine, cyclosporine, tacrolimus, and cyclophosphamide. The market size is expected to increase during the forecast period (2019�2028), due to potential therapies nintedanib (Ofev) and pirfenidone (Esbriet).

