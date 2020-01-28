Programmable Logic Controllers (PLC) Market Size in Terms of Volume and Value 2014-2025

GMD predicts the global cumulative revenue of PLC solutions will reach $156.81 billion during 2018-2025, driven by a growing adoption of PLC systems and controls in various industry verticals.

Highlighted with 59 tables and 73 figures, this 173-page report “Global Programmable Logic Controllers (PLC) Market by Architecture, Product, Industry Vertical and Region 2014-2025: Segment Analysis, Trend Forecast and Business Strategy” is based on a comprehensive research of worldwide PLC solution market by analyzing the entire global market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report provides historical market data for 2014-2016, revenue estimates for 2017, and forecasts from 2018 till 2025.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

• Market Structure

• Growth Drivers

• Restraints and Challenges

• Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

• Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global PLC market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of architecture, product, industry vertical and region.

Based on architecture, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue included for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) for each section.

• Hardware (further split into Processor, Power Supply, Input/Output)

• Software

• Services (further segmented into Training, Maintenance, Consulting)

Based on product type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue included for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) for each section.

• Nano PLC (include Fixed Nano PLC and Modular Nano PLC)

• Micro/Small PLC

• Medium PLC

• Large PLC

On basis of industry vertical, the global market is analyzed on the following segments with annual revenue in 2014-2025 provided for each segment.

• Automotive Industry

• Chemicals Industry

• Food & Beverage Industry

• Oil & Gas Industry

• Energy & Power Industry

• Pulp & Paper Industry

• Metal & Mining Industry

• Water and Wastewater Industry

• Others

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national markets are fully investigated:

• APAC (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of APAC)

• Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe)

• North America (U.S. and Canada)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• RoW (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa)

For each of the aforementioned regions and countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2014-2025. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by product type and industry vertical over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted manufacture trend; and profiles global PLC vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global PLC market and industry are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMD’s Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Key Players:

ABB Ltd.

B&R Industrial Automation GmbH

Emerson Electric Co.

General Electric Co.

Hitachi, Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

IDEC Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Omron Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Yokogawa Electric Corporation