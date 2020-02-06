Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) Market Share by Players Revenue by 2026 | Honeywell, Mitsubishi, Schneider, Omron, Rockwell, Siemens, ABB, and Allen Bradley

A programmable logic controller (PLC) is an integral part of industrial process control and factory automation for years. It controls a wide array of applications starting from lighting functions to environmental systems to chemical processing plants. These PLCs work seamlessly for years in hazardous industrial environments to offer excellent flexibility and precision. In addition, it offers greater reliability in factory automation and increased efficiency, thereby fostering market growth. However, the rise in prices hinders the PLC market growth.

A PLC is an electronic device used to monitor, control, and manage building systems, production processes, and power in industrial control systems. Power supply, processor, programming of PLC, and the input/output section are some of the basic components of PLC. To meet the demand for harsh industrial environments, these controllers are designed to be extremely robust, often capable of withstanding extreme temperatures, humidity, vibration, and electrical noise. Furthermore, several languages are used in PLC programming that are sequential function chart, ladder logic, and functional block diagrams.

Major companies profiled in the report include Honeywell International, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Schneider Electric, Omron Corporation, Rockwell Automation, Siemens AG, ABB Ltd. General Electric, Hitachi Industrial Equipment Systems Co., Ltd., and Allen Bradley.

The global PLC market is segmented based on solution, industry vertical, and geography. Based on solution, it is divided into hardware (processor, power supply, and input/output (I/O), software, and service (training, maintenance, and consulting). On the basis of type, it is bifurcated into integrated or compact PLC and modular PLC (small PLC, medium-sized PLC, and large PLCs). Industry verticals covered in the study include energy & power, automotive, oil & gas, pharmaceutical, and others. Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America (U.S., Mexico, and Canada), Europe (UK, Germany, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).

POTENTIAL BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

A comprehensive analysis of the current trends and future estimations in the global programmable logic controller (PLC) market is provided.

The report offers a competitive scenario of the market with growth trends, structure, drivers, scope, opportunities, and challenges.

It includes a detailed analysis of the key segments to provide insights on market dynamics.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis highlights the potential of buyers and suppliers and the competitive structure of the market to provide effective growth strategies and facilitate better decision-making.

