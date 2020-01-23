Egypt schedules to debut a plan for building small satellites in higher learning institutions across the nation in a collaborative determination organized by the Egyptian Space Agency (EgSA), the Scientific Research and Technology (ASR) Academy, and the Supreme Council of Universities.

The project is among the pillars enclosed in the National Strategy for Science, technology, and innovation of the year 2030 released in December by Higher Education and Scientific Research of Egypt targeted at advancing the nation’s competitiveness in science research and expansion of native expertise.

The plan document, acquired by Space in Africa, outlined the intention of the Ministry to ‘establish a laboratory for instructive satellites, electronic test s and processing of space pictures.

The Higher Education and Scientific Research Minister of Egypt, Khaled Abdel-Ghafar, confirmed the strategies for the launch the previous day of the program while presiding over the first meeting of the space agency board of Egypt alongside Mohamed El-Qosi, EgSA who is the Chief Executive Officer.

Abdel-Ghafar additionally revealed that the ministry would invite a delegation from the space agency of France to converse space collaboration between the two nations. Both countries would be looking

Read more at Program for Manufacturing Small Satellites in Universities Scheduled for Launch by Egypt