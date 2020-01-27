Product Life Cycle Management Market Overview 2020: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2025

Orbisresearch.com added latest 97 pages report “Global Product Life Cycle Management Market” in its store.

This report focuses on the Global Product Life Cycle Management Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Product Life Cycle Management development in United States, Europe and China.

Product life cycle management is a process which supports in managing and coordinating the complex cross-functional practices thereby delivering the best possible product. The PLM Systems as an enabling technology for PLM manages product from its conception and manufacturing, to its retirement and disposal. The PLM systems offer optimization in development process by giving a competitive and cost effective solution with high quality.

The rising cloud based PLM applications in North America region is expected to support the growth of PLM Market in this region. Also, factors such as increasing demand of PLM software such as electronic computer aided design in countries such as U.S and Canada is expected the boost the PLM market. The growing investment of PLM by small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Asia pacific region in countries such as India and China are expected to drive PLM growth in this region. The product life cycle management market in the Europe region is expected to grow with the rapid innovations in product design and life cycle of the product.

In 2018, the global Product Life Cycle Management market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Dassault Systèmes (France)

Autodesk, Inc. (U.S.)

PTC (U.S.)

Siemens PLM Software (U.S.)

Apparel magic (U.S.)

Oracle Corporation (U.S.)

SAP SE (Germany)

Infor, Inc. (U.S.)

Aras Corporation (U.S.)

Arena Technologies (U.S.)

Omnify software (U.S.)

Infor Company (U.S.)

Accenture PLC (U.S.)

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Software

Service

Market segment by Application, split into

Automotive

Industrial Machinery

Electronics and Semiconductors

Retail

Energy & Utilities

Aerospace and Defense

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

