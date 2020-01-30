Procurement Outsourcing Services Market: Value Chain, Dynamics and Key Players (2019 – 2025)

The global Procurement Outsourcing Services market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Procurement Outsourcing Services market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Procurement Outsourcing Services market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Procurement Outsourcing Services market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Procurement Outsourcing Services market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

Competitive Dynamics

The research study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global procurement outsourcing services market. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments. Parameters such as investment and spending and developments by major players of the market are tracked. Some of the key players in the procurement outsourcing services market are Accenture Plc, GEP, Genpact Ltd., Wipro Limited, Infosys Ltd., Aquanima, Optimum Procurement, Corbus, LLC, HCL Technologies, WNS, IBM Corporation and Xchanging among others.

The procurement outsourcing services market has been segmented as follows:

Global Procurement Outsourcing Services Market

By Type

Business Process Outsourcing Services Category Management Source Management Procurement Management Supplier Management Procure to Pay



By Industry

BFSI (Banking, Financial Services and Insurance)

Energy & Utilities Oil & Gas Power Generation Water

Healthcare Pharmaceuticals Biotechnology

IT & Telecom

Professional Services

Manufacturing Automotive Consumer Goods Industrial Electronics

Retail

Logistics

Others (Defense, Paper & Pulp)

By Geography

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe Germany The U.K. France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Rest of South America



Each market player encompassed in the Procurement Outsourcing Services market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Procurement Outsourcing Services market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

