Process Safety Services Market Growth Analysis 2019-2027
In 2018, the market size of Process Safety Services Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.
In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Process Safety Services .
This report studies the global market size of Process Safety Services , especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).
This study presents the Process Safety Services Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Process Safety Services history breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.
For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2018.
In global Process Safety Services market, the following companies are covered:
Competitive Dynamics
The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global process safety services market. Key players profiled in the market include Honeywell Process Solutions, RRC International, ABB Ltd., Bureau Veritas S.A., HIMA Paul Hildebrandt GmbH + Co KG, Intertek Group PLC, SGS Group, Rockwell Automation, Inc., TUV SUD, SOCOTEC Certification International, DEKRA, Smith & Burgess Process Safety Consulting, Process Engineering Associates, LLC., ioKinetic, LLC., Ingenero, Inc.
The global process safety services market is segmented as below:
Global Process Safety Services Market, by Industry
- Automotive & Discrete Manufacturing
- Mechanical & Plant Engineering
- Aviation
- Defense
- Process Manufacturing
- Metal
- Chemicals
- Pharmaceuticals
- Oil, Gas & Mining
- Pulp & Paper
- Consumer Goods
- Food and Beverage
- Personal Care Manufacturing
- Others
- Government (incl. federal, regional, and local administration, education, etc.)
- Utilities
- Electricity
- Water
- Gas
- Waste disposal
- Heat
- Retail (food)
- Construction & Real Estate
Global Process Safety Services Market, by Solution
- Compliance Management
- Process Hazard Analysis (PHA)
- Safety Instrumented Systems (SIS)
- Dust Hazard Analysis (DHA)
- Risk Management Programs (RMP)
- Facility Siting
- Audits, Incident Investigation and Response
- Mechanical Integrity
- PSM Program Implementation
- Others (Data Analytics, Special Projects)
Global Process Safety Services Market, by Services
- Consulting
- Training
- Certification
- Auditing
Global Process Safety Services Market, by Geography
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- The U.K
- Germany
- France
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- India
- China
- Japan
- Rest of : Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa ( MEA )
- GCC Countries
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- South America
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
