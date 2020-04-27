Process Chiller Market Size, News, Demand, Key Developments and Forecast to 2025

According to the latest market research report, published by KD Market Insights covers a detailed analysis of “Process Chiller Market – By Cooling Type (Air-Cooled Process Chiller, Water-Cooled Process Chiller), By Capacity (Upto 20 Tons, 20 – 150 Tons, 150 – 300 Tons, Above 300 Tons), By Compressor Type (Positive Displacement & Centrifugal) By End-use Industry (Plastics, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical, Printing, Chemical, Energy, Engineering & Mechanical, Others) & Global Region Market Size, Share, Opportunity & Forecast 2016-2025” The study comprises of major industry trends and insights that play an important role in the market growth. Also, the report covers forecast revenue growth at global, regional and country levels, providing a detailed analysis of the industry.

The global Process Chiller Market was held at USD XX million in 2019 and is anticipated to reach USD XX Million by the end of 2025. Further, the market is anticipated to flourish at a CAGR of XX% during forecast period i.e. 2019 to 2025.

The market research report broadly covers analysis of all market trends, growth drivers, restraints, and other macro market scenarios. The report also offers qualitative and quantitative analysis in the terms of region i.e. North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Asia-Pacific captured XX% of market share in 2019 and is believed to capture a market share of XX% by the end of 2025. Global Process Chiller market also offers country level analysis and covers key countries in each region.

North America, especially The United States, is believed to capture a significant market share of XX% in 2025. Further, United States Process Chiller market was held at USD XX Million in 2019 and is anticipated to reach USD XX Million in 2025.

Asia Pacific also plays important role in global market, with market size of USD XX Million in 2019 and will be USD XX million in 2025, with a CAGR of XX%.

This report focuses on the key global Process Chiller player, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

This report covers major market players based in Process Chiller market:

– United Technologies Corporation (Carrier)

– DAIKIN INDUSTRIES Ltd.

– Johnson Controls International plc.

– Blue Star Ltd.

– GEA Group AG

– Motivair Corporation

– Pfannenberg Inc.

– Trane Inc.

– Cooling Technology, Inc.

– Drake Refrigeration Inc.

– Advantage Engineering, Inc.

– Aqua Cooling Solutions Ltd.

– Thermonics Corporation

– MTA USA

– Other Major & Niche Key Players

The report also offers analysis of major market segments:

Based on Cooling Type:

– Air-Cooled Process Chiller

– Water-Cooled Process Chiller

Based on Capacity:

– Upto 20 Tons

– 20 – 150 Tons

– 150 – 300 Tons

– Above 300 Tons

Based on Compressor Type:

– Positive Displacement

– – – Scroll

– – – Screw

– – – Reciprocating

– Centrifugal

Based on End-use Industry:

– Plastics

– Food & Beverages

– Pharmaceutical

– Printing

– Chemical

– Energy

– Engineering & Mechanical

– Others

