Process Analytical Technology Market Overview, Leaders, Segment Analysis and Future Scope

The process analytical technology market is witnessing growth due to the increasing focus on quality improvement, adherence to quality-by-design principles, and growing investments by drug manufacturers in research and development (R&D). The market valued $1,744.5 million in 2016, and it is expected to advance at a 12.9% CAGR during the forecast period. PAT is deployed by chemical and pharmaceutical companies to analyze the components used in the manufacturing of pharmaceuticals and maintain the quality of the products in compliance with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (USFDA) standards.

The process analytical technology market size is observing the trend of outsourcing of the manufacturing process on contract. Numerous advantages, such as low capital investment and production cost, desired quality of the product, and the flexibility to focus on other areas of the supply chain, such as product marketing, are associated with outsourcing the operations to contract manufacturing organizations. With rules and regulations becoming stricter in many countries, companies are finding it easier to operate by employing outsourcing strategies than complying with the stringent regulatory process.

The process analytical technology market is segmented by geography, technique, end user, measurement, and products & services. Based on region, the categories are Middle East & Africa, North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific (APAC). During the historical period (2013–2016), the North American region held the largest market share. Even though it is expected to lead the market during the forecast period, the fastest growth is expected to be witnessed by the APAC region because of the rising number of USFDA-approved plants, surging demand for biotechnological and pharmaceutical products, and expanding generic drug industry in China and India.

