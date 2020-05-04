Probiotic Market 2020 Global Industry Size, Share, Segments, Types, Revenue, Regional Outlook, Key Players and Forecast Research

The Global Probiotic Market is the global demand for probiotics is increasing significantly due to growing awareness about the health benefits associated with probiotic fortified foods such as yogurt and probiotic supplements.

The major factor boosting the market growth is increasing consumer preference for natural products. Increasing concerns of consumers on preventive healthcare and effectiveness of probiotic bacteria on health drive the market growth.

The major restraining factor for the probiotics market is time and investment required for regulatory approval.

Increase in health concerns largely supplements the market growth in developing countries such as India and China

Global Probiotic Market by, Ingredient type

Based on ingredient type, the market is segmented into bacteria and yeast. The bacteria segment accounted for maximum revenue share in 2014, and is anticipated to consolidate its position during the forecast period, owing to its health benefits such as improved lactose digestion, prevention of urogenital infections, and treatment of allergies.

The probiotics market, on the basis of end user, is segmented into human probiotics and animal probiotics. The human probiotics segment covered the largest market share owing to the routine consumption of probiotics in regular diets and increase in demand for probiotic-based dietary supplements.

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of the probiotics markets in 2016, owing to rapid urbanization and rise in consumer interests in health products.

The market is dominated by a few players Chr. Hansen, Danone, Yakult Honsha, Nestlé, and DuPont. Other players include Morinaga, Lallemand, Probi, Bifodan, BioGaia, Probiotics International, and Nebraska Cultures.

