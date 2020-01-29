Preterm Birth Control Market is Expected to Grow at Impressive CAGR by 2025 & Top Key Players

According to a new market research study titled ‘Preterm Birth Control market – Global Analysis and Forecasts By Treatment Method, the global preterm birth control market is expected to reach US$ 1,809.0 Mn in 2025 from US$ 1,190.5 Mn in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 4.9% from 2018-2025. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global preterm birth control market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth. The market is expected to grow due to the increasing pregnant females suffering with preterm birth, however, the stringent regulatory framework for clearance of medical devices and therapeutics by governing bodies is hindering the market.

Nanoscience and nanotechnology is one of the leading technologies in modern research. Application of nano-science and use of nanomaterials and nanosize components is known as nanotechnology. The technology is used to design new types of “smart” medicines and sensors. It is also used for drug delivery for conditions such as cancer, heart disease, and bacterial infection. According to the Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine, researchers at the University of Texas Medical School at Houston (UTHealth) are engage in the research regarding the use of nanoparticles to engineer a special drug as most of the drugs used to control preterm birth lead to a number of complications. The researchers bioengineered a microscopic nanoparticle of indomethacin which was aimed at reaching the uterus of pregnant mice with without crossing the placenta. Liposomal indomethacin known as LIPINDORA, was coated with an oxytocin receptor antagonist in order to make it bind to uterine tissue. This study exhibited positive results and could be used for developing drugs using nanoparticles to prevent preterm birth. Therefore, extensive research in nanotechnology for its application in preterm birth control is one of key developments in pharmaceutical industry.

The major players operating in the preterm birth control market include CooperSurgical, Inc., MEDGYN PRODUCTS, INC., Integra LifeSciences, Panpac Medical Corp., Smiths Medical, Thomas Medical, Kangge Medical, Dr. Arabin GmbH & Co. KG, AMAG Pharmaceuticals, and BEN WAY ENTERPRISES SDN BHD among others.

Regulatory authorities such as Food & Drug Administration (FDA), European Medicine Agency (EMA) and others has consistently shown a tough stance towards pharmaceutical can biotechnology manufacturers. The market players must comply with the requirement and guidelines of FDA and other regulatory authorities and should constantly keep a check over time to time changes made in these guidelines. The manufacturers of pharmaceutical drugs and medical devices must abide by these regulations pertaining to current good manufacturing practices (cGMP) as well as good laboratory practices (GLP) in order to assure proper design, monitoring, and control of manufacturing processes and facilities. Furthermore, any deviations from the registered protocols, demands and requirements of these guidance leads to termination of the clinical trials undertaken by the pharmaceutical companies.

Global preterm birth control market, based on the treatment method was segmented devices and pharmaceutical treatment. In 2017, the pharmaceutical treatment segment held the largest share of the market, by treatment method and it is also expected to grow at the fastest rate during the coming years. This is primarily attributed to its ease of use, lesser side effects, and its increasing use by the healthcare professionals for preterm birth control.

