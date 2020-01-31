Pressure Ulcers Treatment Market Analysis and Precise Outlook 2020-2025 ,This report presents an in-depth assessment of the Pressure Ulcers Treatment including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Pressure Ulcers Treatment investments from 2020 till 2025.

The pressure ulcers treatment market is fragmented competitive and consists of several major players. In terms of market share, few of the major players are currently dominating the market. Some of the market players are Smith & Nephew plc, Integra Life Sciences, Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc, Molnlycke Health Care AB, Cardinal Health, Essity Aktiebolag, 3M Company, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Acelity L.P, Inc, Coloplast Group.

The pressure ulcers treatment market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period. Pressure ulcers also are known as bedsores or pressure sores, are injuries caused to skin and tissues primarily caused by prolonged pressure on the skin. Pressure ulcers can range in severity from patches of discolored skin to open wounds that expose the underlying bone or muscle. Pressure ulcers commonly found in body parts such as heels, elbows, hips, and base of the spine. Pressure ulcers usually affect individuals with mobility disorders. People with age over 70 years particularly vulnerable to pressure ulcers due to factors such as reduced aging of the skin, blood supply and older people having a higher rate of mobility problems. According to the National Health Service (NHS) England, approximately 24,674 patients reported new pressure ulcer cases between April 2015 and March 2016. Technological advancements in wound care therapy and an increase in the geriatric population are the key driving factors in the pressure ulcers treatment market.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

