Pressure Sensitive Labels Market Growth Analysis 2019-2027

In 2025, the market size of the Pressure Sensitive Labels Market is expected to touch million US$ xx million. The revenue registered in 2018 was US$ xx million, thus depicting a growth at a CAGR of xx% from 2018. While in China, the market size was valued at US$ xx million in the forecast base year, further projected to increase up to US$ xx million till the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Pressure Sensitive Labels .

This report studies the global market size of Pressure Sensitive Labels , especially focusing on the key regions such as United States, European Union, China, and other geographical extents (Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Pressure Sensitive Labels market production, revenue, market share, and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. The historical data breakdown for Pressure Sensitive Labels for 2014-2018 is provided in the report along with company projection for 2018 to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union, and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share, and growth rate for the manufacturers, key data from 2018 to 2025.

Market: Dynamics

The global pressure sensitive labels market is highly dependent on the dynamics of its end use industries, as the dynamic working conditions in several leading end use applications of the pressure sensitive labels market can lead to changes in demand patterns. The report studies the various factors likely to affect the growth trajectory of the global pressure sensitive labels market in the coming years and delivers a comprehensive assessment of which factors are expected to have a lasting impact on the market’s growth.

The logistics and transportation industry is likely to play a key role in the growth of the pressure sensitive labels market in the coming years due to its growing commercial scope. The pressure sensitive labels industry has benefited from the advantages pressure sensitive labels provide at relatively cheap prices, making its steady growth likely in the coming years. The growing amount of effort from pressure sensitive labels industry players to make the labels more environmentally viable is also likely to aid the growth prospects of the pressure sensitive labels market in the coming years.

Global Pressure Sensitive Labels Market: Segmentation

Paper is likely to remain the material of choice for the global pressure sensitive labels industry in the coming years. The paper pressure sensitive labels market accounted for more than US$37 bn in 2017, taking up 42.7% of the global market, and is likely to rise to US$46.7 bn by 2022 at a solid CAGR of 4.7%. The convenience and environmental viability of paper in the production of pressure sensitive labels is likely to remain vital for the pressure sensitive labels market in the coming years.

Geographically, Asia Pacific except Japan is expected to dominate the global pressure sensitive labels market, with a revenue valuation of around US$35 bn allowing the region to account for 33.5% of the global pressure sensitive labels market in 2017. The Asia Pacific except Japan market for pressure sensitive labels is likely to further increase its presence in the global market figures in the coming years thanks to the steady growth prospects of the transportation, logistics, retail, and consumer electronics industry in countries such as China, India, Taiwan, and South Korea.

Global Pressure Sensitive Labels Market: Competitive Dynamics

Leading companies in the global pressure sensitive labels market include Avery Dennison Corporation, Henkel, CCL Label Inc., Lintec, Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, Coveris Holdings SA, 3M, Inland Labels, Fuji Seal International, Inc., and UPM-Raflatac.

