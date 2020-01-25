Pressure Relief Devices Market Analysis, Business Revenue Forecast, Size, Leading Competitors and Growth Trends

Pressure Relief Devices Market report offers detailed analysis and a five-year forecast for the global Pressure Relief Devices industry. Pressure Relief Devices market report delivers the insights which will shape your strategic planning as you estimate geographic, product or service expansion within the Pressure Relief Devices industry.. The Pressure Relief Devices market accounted for $XX million in 2018, and is expected to reach $XX million by 2024, registering a CAGR of YY% from 2019 to 2024.

Body pressure has been recognized as the most important extrinsic factor involved in the development of pressure ulcers. Pressure ulcer is a localized injury of the skin and/or underlying tissue resulting from an external mechanical load by our body, applied to soft biological tissues. The European Pressure Ulcer Advisory Panel (EPUAP) classified pressure ulcers into four categories namely stage I (non-blanchable erythema), stage II (abrasion or a blister), stage III (uperficial ulcer) and stage IV (deep ulcer). Stage IV is considered as the most crucial pressure ulcer that can create emergency medical conditions. Pressure ulcers can be prevented by a number of support surface devices that include cushions, mattresses, specialty beds and overlays. The pressure relief devices market is experiencing significant growth owing to rising number of patients diagnosed with pressure ulcers coupled with growing geriatric population. In addition, availability of technologically advanced pressure relief devices such as dynamic air therapy mattresses also accentuates the growth of this market. However, technical complexity, requirement of skilled personnel and high cost of the devices are some of the factors restricting the demand of pressure relief devices to some extent.

List of key players profiled in the Pressure Relief Devices market research report:

ArjoHuntleigh, Hill-Rom Holdings, Stryker Corporation, Paramount Bed Holdings, Covidien PLC, Apex Medical, Axis Medical And Rehabilitation, Drive Medical, Jiangsu Dengguan Medical, Sequoia Healthcare District, Young Won Medical,

By Device Types

Low-tech Device, Hi-tech Device,

By Application

Hospitals, Clinics, Other

The global Pressure Relief Devices market is segmented based on product, end user, and region.

Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, Italy, Spain, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Taiwan, and, rest of Asia-Pacific) and EMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, rest of EMEA).

Moreover, other factors that contribute toward the growth of the Pressure Relief Devices market include favorable government initiatives related to the use of Pressure Relief Devices. On the contrary, high growth potential in emerging economies is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

