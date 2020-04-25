Pressure Infusor Market to Register a Stout Growth by End 2024

A pressure infusor is a cuff and bladder device, specifically designed to provide fast and rapid infusion into a patient’s circulatory system. Pressure infusor pumps sterile parenteral fluid into patients suffering from hypovolemia. Sometimes, high pressure helps to control the flow of fluids better than the improvised ones, as high pressure through small orifice generally reduces the variation in flow of fluid. The three-way or two-way cock fixed on the infusor bag allows easy and consistent deflation of fluid with pressure control.

Generally, pressure infusor bags are available in sizes of 500 ml to 3000 ml, with pressure control in the range of 0–300 mmHg. The major reason for manufacturing the pressure infusor devices is to meet customer demands due to its safe & easy-to-use methodology along with other medical devices and improves the safeness of patients during acute surgical situations.

Emergence and growing popularity of home care systems across the world is a major driver of the market. Rising awareness about patient safety during medical treatment augments the market as the device minimizes the chances of cross-contamination of infusion and ensures safe and steady flow of fluid inside the circulatory system of patients. Technological advancements and changing lifestyles are likely to drive the market during the forecast period. Various features are being incorporated in pressure infusors such as pocket design, zips and hooks, utilization of transparent and latex free material, which increases the market attractiveness.

The market has been segmented based on product type, end-user, and application. In terms of product type, the market has been segmented into reusable pressure infusor and disposable pressure infusor. Disposable pressure infusor dominated the market in 2015 due to its ease of utilization. Disposable pressure infusor reduces the probability of cross contamination of fluid, which is the key factor for its higher acceptance among doctors. Reusable pressure infusors are cost effective; however, the disposable pressure infusor segment held the larger market share in 2015.

The disposable pressure infusor segment is expected to continue to dominate the market during the forecast period, as it eliminates the lengthy and costly process of cleaning up the bags and due to growing preference of doctors toward patient safety. Based on application, the market has been segmented into surgery, labor & delivery, radiological procedures, pre & post-operative care, cardiac catheterization, emergency & traumatic conditions, and others. Pressure infusors were primarily utilized for surgeries and for traumatic conditions in 2015. Increase in geriatric population, various disease indication, obesity, rate of accidents, and utilization of radiopharmaceuticals for various disease treatments is expected to propel the market by 2024. In terms of end-user, the market has been classified into hospitals, clinics, and others. Hospitals held the largest share of the market in 2015 due to high demand in emergency and intensive care units. The hospitals segment is expected to continue to dominate the market during the forecast period from 2016 to 2024.

Geographically, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the market in 2015, due to increasing prevalence of trauma and cardiovascular surgeries. The market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a higher CAGR between 2016 and 2024 attributed due to the growing geriatric population, high labor and delivery rate, and increasing surgery rates.

Major players in the pressure infusor market are SunMed, Erka, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Smiths Medical, Armstrong Medical, Bell Medical, Inc., Sarstedt AG & Co., Spacelabs Healthcare, GE Healthcare, VBM, CONMED, Ethox International, and METKO. The major strategies adopted by the key players are to incorporate specific and innovative features in the products to survive the robust competition in the global market.